Sister Wives fans have been concerned for Aurora Jessop since TLC aired her panic attacks on TV, but why did the Browns broadcast the teen’s most vulnerable moments?

Sister Wives fans have watched Aurora grow up under the pressure of the spotlight since her mom, Robyn, married Kody Brown in 2010. Previously a Jessop, Aurora legally changed her surname in June 2015 when she was adopted by her stepfather.

Aurora became a major topic of discussion in season 14 after cameras captured her panic attacks, and three years later, it is still a cause of concern among fans.

Credit TLC youtube channel

Aurora Jessop’s panic attack was prompted by family fights

During the March 2020 episode titled A Breaking Point, Robyn and Kody sit down with Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna to discuss moving homes after Robyn’s rental in Flagstaff was sold by the owner.

It was the bickering among her parents and the intense atmosphere that triggered her panic attack.

“One of the first signs she’s about to have one [panic attack] is that she starts to twitch,” Robyn explained.

“It stresses Aurora out when the two of us are not totally in love and harmonious,” Kody said to the camera before the teen told her parents to “stop the word ‘power battle’ thing.”

Kody, 54, subsequently carried his daughter to her bedroom and she struggled to breathe.

The then-17-year-old spoke candidly on her anxiety symptoms: “My mind starts going a million miles an hour and nowhere at all.

“I still struggle to convince myself that I’m not the one causing it,” she bravely admitted. “Like I’m not the one instigating it. And knowing that it’s not my fault is not a bad thing, it’s just hard.”

Fans have criticized Kody for “dramatically carrying” her out of the room, alleging that the best reaction to a panic attack is to stay calm.

“Robyn is freaking out but Aurora isn’t in danger, she will be fine,” one wrote on Reddit. “Of course no one wants their kid to be so upset they have a physical reaction, but freaking out in the moment is exactly the wrong thing to do.”

Others also slammed the Browns for recording the vulnerable situation, but Robyn defended exactly why it aired on TV – and she wasn’t the one who made the decision.

Aurora hopes to raise awareness for anxiety

According to Robyn, Aurora allowed the episode to broadcast to “bring awareness so people are more sensitive and supportive” of those suffering from an anxiety disorder.

“Aurora was given the choice whether to let her panic attack be included on the show,” she tweeted. “She just wanted to be able to talk about what it is like to have a panic attack too.”

So, there you have it – Aurora gave it the green light. Hopefully, her condition has improved since studying at Northern Arizona University.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call Anxiety Care UK on 03444 775 774 or text the Crisis Text Line at 85258 (UK) or 741741 (US).