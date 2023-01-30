90 Day Fiancé fans want to know more about whether The Other Way season 4 is on Discovery Plus.

The long-running series has been airing on TLC since 2014 and now the latest installment of its spin-off show, 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way, has dropped on January 29, 2023.

Let’s find out more about whether season 4 of the show is available for Discovery Plus subscribers to stream and where fans can watch the show.

A brand new batch of couples are ready to embark on romances that see them leave behind their lives in the USA.

90 Day Fiancé The Other Way season 4

Following the success of 90 Day Fiancé, the franchise has branched out to have many different spin-off shows.

The Other Way season 4 aired its premiere on TLC on Sunday, January 29.

The six new couples include Daniele and Yohan, Debbie and Oussama, Gabriel and Isabel, Nicole and Mahmoud, Jen and Rishi, and Kris and Jeymi.

Is 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way not on Discovery Plus?

Yes! 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way is now available to watch on Discovery Plus.

Season 4 episodes are available to stream shortly after they air on TLC at 8 pm ET on Sundays.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans took to Reddit to ask when the episodes were going to be available to watch on Discovery Plus but thankfully they didn’t have to wait long to stream the new season.

Where to watch 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way

For anyone who doesn’t have access to TLC, there are some alternative ways to watch 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way season 4.

Viewers in the USA can subscribe to FuboTV which is currently offering a free trial.

Philo is another streaming service that USA viewers can use to catch the TLC show.

TLC Go provides fans with episodes of 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way on catch-up online.

Viewers outside of the United States can also use a VPN Tool to tune into season 4.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ THE OTHER WAY SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK