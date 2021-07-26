Fans wonder if Darcey and Stacey is scripted: TLC show and its cast explored!











The TLC show, which follows the lives of twin sisters, Darcey and Stacey has recently come under fire as viewers have started wondering if the show is scripted.

The series documents the lives of the two siblings and TV personalities. But after the season 2 premiere, the show is coming under speculation as some fans have likened aspects of the show to staged reality series.

90 Day Fiancé in 90 Seconds – Trailer BridTV 2972 90 Day Fiancé in 90 Seconds – Trailer 813945 813945 center 22403

Who are the stars of Darcey and Stacey?

The 46-year-old Libras, Darcey and Stacey Silva are TV personalities who rose to fame through the TLC show, 90 Day Fiancé.

Other than their appearances on the show, Darcey is also an actress, entrepreneur and clothing designer whilst Stacey has continued to pursue both acting and producing.

However, before the twins began their careers in the public eye, they both attended Marshall University and the University of Houston. Darcey also went on to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City in 1998.

Besides acting, the pair have also pursued several other career paths with their 2010 clothing brand, House of Eleven and their production company, Eleventh Entertainment. Singing has also been a talent of the twins having released a couple of singles.

Their second song release titled, ‘Always In My Heart’, was written as a tribute to their late brother, Michael Silva, who passed away from cancer in 1998 at the age of 27.

The twins now live together in a busy household with Darcey’s two teenage girls and Stacey’s two teenage boys.

Fans wonder if Darcey and Stacey is scripted

Darcey and Stacey are not ones to shy away from the public eye, however with the recent hate they have been getting on social media, Darcey has since privatised her Instagram page.

The backlash has stemmed from the girls’ continuous desire for more and more plastic surgery, mixed with their heavily-filtered Instagram selfies.

Unfortunately, followers on Stacey’s Instagram have not trodden lightly on one of her most recent posts with their negative comments.

90 DAY FIANCE: Cynthia Decker’s plastic surgery explored

However, although some fans did come to the mother of two’s rescue stating she was just using a filter, for others the girls’ constant change in appearance has left viewers wondering what other aspects of the show may not be as real as they seem.

Darcey came under fire in October of 2020 when announcing her engagement to 32-year-old Bulgarian boyfriend, Georgi Rusev. When the reality star posted photos of her new ring on social media, followers rushed to the comments questioning the authenticity of the ring due to it looking oddly similar to one of the rings sold on their clothing site, House of Eleven.

According to CheatSheet, the cubic zirconia ring on House of Eleven retails for $70. Keeping quiet in the days following, neither Darcey nor fiancé Georgi spoke out on where the ring came from or how much it cost.

Incidents like these have caused many followers to doubt the realness of the two twins’ reality show.

But let’s not forget that Darcey and Stacey revolves around real people with real families. But are there scenes that are planned in advance? Perhaps.

People behind the cameras might come up with certain conversations or moments to make the series more interesting. It’s in their best interest to make a show more engaging for viewers at home and scoop higher ratings.

And as the second season of the show premiered on 19th July 2021, there are still a lot of fans invested in the twins’ lives.

How to watch the show

Season two of Darcey and Stacey is available to watch on TLC every Monday at 8pm EST, with the episodes of the series that have already aired available to view on TLC.

For anyone who missed the first season of the show, all episodes are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video!

WATCH DARCEY AND STACEY ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK