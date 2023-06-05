Debbie Johnson from 90 Day Fiance is keeping TLC fans curious as she moves from the USA to Canada, and never seems to stay in the same place. Many are now asking… Is Debbie still in Canada?

Colt’s mom, Debbie, has recently found her match on 90 Day Fiance, in Tony Starcevich. Their adorable social media posts prove that they are happy together, months after the 70-year-old reality star met him through a mutual friend.

So, where is Debbie actually from, and is she still in Canada? Reality Titbit has all the latest gossip on Debbie’s whereabouts and where her son, Colt, is while she enjoys her loving relationship with Tony.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBUH26v7DWY

Is Debbie from 90 Day Fiance still in Canada?

Yes, Debbie Johnson continues to live in Canada with her boyfriend Tony. She plans to live there “forever,” she told her son Colt who was surprised at her sudden decision to leave the USA and move in with him.

The clip where Debbie told 90 Day Fiance’s Colt about her plans aired on TLC six months ago. She explained that it felt like destiny to have met Tony, the same way she thought it was fate to have met Colt’s father before he died.

She plans to keep visiting her son and hopes he would travel to see her, too. Colt reckoned that he wouldn’t see his mom after a while, with them both admitting they would miss each other a lot.

Where is Debbie from originally?

Debbie is originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States. However, there have been issues surrounding Debbie obtaining permanent status in Vancouver, Canada, and Colt not getting along with Tony.

She lived with Colt there before she decided to up and move. Since then, Debbie has confused fans with whether she’s still living in Canada, having visited the States here and there, such as in Seattle and Las Vegas.

Debbie was on a road trip with Tony in January and briefly left Vegas. Debbie said her stay in Canada was “becoming a problem” on 90 Day Fiance, and they had to wait until February to “get filed for permanent residence.”

She’s hosting meet and greets

Despite uncertainty around whether Debbie can live in Canada long-term, she’s happily hosting meet and greets and announces where she’ll be on Instagram. Most recently, she was at Fortuna Bakery & Deli in Burnaby, Canada.

Fans were gutted to have missed her, but a lucky few managed to get to the location and meet Debbie in real life. She was also at the Vancouver Tattoo Convention a few days ago, which had fans interested in her whereabouts.

