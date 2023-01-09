Robyn Brown isn’t up to the idea that her husband, Kody Brown, might bring more wives after his recent splits. Season 17 of Sister Wives showed his most recent split with Christine, and Robyn said to find it ‘disrespectful’ if he makes the decision.

Now that they’re no longer together and he’s only married to Robyn, is Kody Brown looking for more Sister Wives?

For over a decade, Sister Wives has been showing off the life of Kody Brown and his polygamy relationships with his four partners: Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

During their years on television, viewers have seen how the polygamous family has grown as the four wives and the patriarch, Kody, learn to live together under the same roof.

Although Kody is technically married to one of them, the star maintains a spiritual relationship with the three others. Kody has married and divorced them to “legalize” his peculiar marriage.

Now that the reality star has recently called it quits with Christine after 25 years together, his current wife, Robyn, isn’t happy bringing in another Sister Wive.

Is Kody Brown looking for a new wife? Robyn speaks on ‘failures’

In the last couple of months, Kody Brown has gone through several breakups.

Not only has his marriage with Christine ended after 25 years together, but also his relationships with his first wife, Meri, and second wife, Janelle. This leaves Robyn as Kody’s remaining wife, as the two tied the knot in 2014.

During an appearance at Sunday’s final Sister Wives: One-on-One episode, Robyn shared her opinions on how Kody’s relationship with Meri and Janelle would affect if the star didn’t reconcile with them and how the couple would be moving forward.

Robyn said the 53-year-old had “basically said no” to bringing more wives – for now. However, she has admitted to being scared to give it another shot “because of how badly this has gone”.

“I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, ‘Oh, well. Those didn’t work. So, on to [someone] new,” Robyn told host Sukanya Krishnan. “That’s hard for me.”

“That’s really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful.”

Kody Brown’s fourth marriage was with Robyn

TLC / Sister Wives YouTube

Robyn is the fourth and last addition to Kody’s plural marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2014, after four years of being ‘spiritually’ linked to each other. She was introduced to the other Sister Wives as the two began to make plans for a future together.

However, Kody had to legally divorce Meri to be able to get married to her and adopt her children. Still, the star was in a ‘spiritual marriage’ with the remaining wives until things changed throughout 2022.

Together, the two have two biological children, Solomon, and Ariella Mae. However, Robyn has three other children with ex-husband David Preston Jessop: Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, now adopted by Kody.

Since Robyn joined the family, fans have named her ‘the favorite wife’ as episodes have shown the two have a strong bond.

Who is still with Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The latest season of Sister Wives has given fans an insight into the current situation of Kody’s love life and his relationship with Sister Wives.

When the reality star ended his 25-year relationship with Christine, who left the polygamous life for good, all eyes turned to the three remaining wives. But are they still together?

Kody’s relationship with Meri and Janelle has gone through a rough patch. This led to uncertainty in the longevity of their relationship to ultimately breaking up.

During an episode of Sister Wives’ One-on-One, Meri confirmed the two had officially split. Same with Janelle, who Kody said about her “enjoying her life without me”.

So as of now, Kody is no longer spiritually married to his other three wives and is only legally married to Robyn.

