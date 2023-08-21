Kody Brown’s vaccination status is on Sister Wives’ fans’ minds after he imposed strict covid-19 rules while speaking to ex, Christine Brown. In a tense reunion, the first time they’ve met since she left him in 2021, Christine and Kody met up to discuss the holiday celebrations. Is Kody Brown vaccinated?

Life totally changed for Kody Brown when Christine decided to up and leave their polyamorous family. As the two met for lunch on Sister Wives season 18, the conversation quickly got heated. Kody said he wanted the family to test before visiting them for the holidays.

Credit: Sister Wives/TLC

Is Kody Brown vaccinated?

Kody is reportedly not vaccinated. He has had covid but his daughter, Gwendlyn, revealed in a YouTube video that Kody and Robyn “don’t believe in vaccines” but called the entire situation “ironic.”

She claimed both he and Robyn did not get the vaccine. Christine, however, did get the vaccine. Gwendlyn added: “I’m sure some of the more evangelical parts of our family also chose not to get vaccinated because of religious reasons and personal oppositions to it. But most of us are vaccinated.”

Kody was isolated from other members of his family due to them socializing during covid or traveling. He noted that because Robyn had younger children, he wanted to keep them safe.

When did Kody get covid?

Kody got covid in late 2020 when season 16 of Sister Wives was filmed. Robyn says the entire family may have been exposed to the virus at her daughter’s birthday party.

According to a now-deleted video by TikTok user @mrskickstand and reported by Distractify, Kody spoke to a fan who was struggling with the pandemic. “I empathize with your situation with covid,” he began.

Kody added: “Not completely, but I’ve had it and it did bad things to me, it was really hard. And boy, what a tough thing to deal with.” He said the virus is “scary” while Robyn felt the party risk validated his fears.

His strict covid rules

Kody was very concerned about covid-19 when season 18 was filmed. He asked Christine and their shared children to test before visiting them for the holidays, as everyone but Aurora had had covid already.

Christine “forgot how concerned he was” about covid. Kody said, “You travel here, you get here, you take the test, what I’d like is for them to come over if they can, stay close, and go see everybody else after.”

All four wives and their respective households were quarantined separately on their property. “I’m the only one that’s going from home to home,” he said during season 16.

Kody Brown’s covid rules were called “Rules for Family Social Exposure” for the four wives —which included “wear a mask in public” and “no movie theaters, bars, fitness center, or restaurants.”

