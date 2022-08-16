











The world of having multiple wives has been demonstrated by Kody Brown for years, but rumor has it that Meri has left him, which comes months after Christine Brown made the bold decision to break up with the Sister Wives star.

Fans think that Meri has broken up with Kody, who is legally married to Robyn Brown but also considers Meri and Janelle his other ‘wives’. They all live separately but are ultimately one big family with several children to look after.

Kody currently lives with Robyn. Since Christine decided to stop being a Sister Wife and left the family behind, Meri could have potentially followed in her footsteps. So has Meri actually left Kody?

Is Meri Brown still married to Kody?

Meri Brown has not legally been married to Kody ever since he wed Robyn, his current legal wife. Meri, his first wife, and Kody decided to get divorced in 2014 after more than 20 years of marriage together – since 1990.

Robyn spiritually married Kody, 52, in 2010, before they officially wed in 2014. However, their relationship became difficult when Meri developed a connection with a woman disguised as a male admirer called Sam Cooper.

Although Meri and Kody have revealed on Sister Wives that they’ve gone through rough patches in their relationship, they were still together as of February earlier this year. However, The Sun reported that she admits they are “estranged”.

Meri also said that she has no desire to leave the family despite revealing the issues within their marriage.

Reality Titbit has contacted Meri for comment.

One fan wrote: “Omg I feel like Meri also left, that hug with Robin and that look [on Sister Wives trailer] said it all in a way. For years, Kody hasn’t been with meri romantically, doesn’t stay at her house or even talks to her.”

View Instagram Post

Sister Wives fans spot ‘split clues’

When Christine left Kody, his other wives threatened to call it quits, too. That included Meri, who opened up about her feelings towards her husband in a lengthy Instagram post, clarifying some of her past comments.

She wrote: “A few months ago, I used the word ‘estranged’ regarding my relationship, in a conversation with a friend. It was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt…. honest.

“It was hard to use, and yet somewhat freeing. I know where my relationship is, I’m not oblivious to that. I will always look for the best in people and situations and hope they see it too.”

When she went on a hiking trip to the Grand Canyon, telling fans she was leaving Flagstaff – where Kody lives – she wrote that “curveballs aren’t too shabby”. She also told followers that they should embrace change, as per Screenrant.

Kody shared he had no desire to be intimate with Meri ever again during the Tell All, previously admitting that at best, their relationship is “distant and amicable”. Meri has not confirmed any split rumors.

A fan posted on Twitter: “Meri ALWAYS amps up her “cryptic post” just before a new S to either get viewers or fans. 2nd- those posts are NEVER about Kody (but she always makes it to seem that way).”

Sam Cooper and Meri Brown

Meri Brown had a romance with a woman who disguised themselves as a man called Sam Cooper. She was catfished in March 2015, after they exchanged flirty messages on Twitter, which led to private DMs.

Sam appeared to be a successful businessman in his 40s. After six months of Meri flirting with Sam, she found out that she was actually speaking to a woman named Jackie Overton and ended the relationship.

During an old episode of Sister Wives, Meri recounted the situation and wrote:

When I was in my super, super dark time, I got in a situation where I was talking to somebody who was not who they were saying they were. And it got to be a very, very manipulative and controlling situation. I really, really appreciated Robyn being there and being a support and helping me fight through all of the crap.

The scenario marked the beginning of Kody and Meri’s relationship problems. It drove a wedge between the two, with him admitting: ” And from that experience, Meri and I sort of saw our marriage just dissolve.”

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK