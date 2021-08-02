Is Natalie from 90 Day Fiance gay? Fans speculate Julia might be 'more than a friend'











90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans have been discussing Natalie Mordovtseva’s sexuality. Season 6’s latest episode showed just how toxic Natalie and Mike Youngquist’s relationship has become. As a result, a heartbroken Natalie has found comfort in the arms of her friend Juliana, AKA Julia.

Julia has always been a supportive friend to the Happily Ever After star. Not only does she provide a shoulder to cry on, but she also offers Natalie some useful advice every now and then.

However, the latest 90 Day Fiance episode made many fans wonder if the two are ‘more than just friends’.

Why fans think Natalie Mordovtseva is gay

The TLC show’s fans came up with many theories after watching Natalie and Julia in the latest episode. We all saw a pillow talk conversation between the two, wherein they seemed to be getting uncomfortably close.

90 Day Fiance fans started a Reddit thread after the latest episode titled: “I’m calling it now. These two are more than just friends”.

Many fans discussed how overly affectionate the two were. Moreover, Julia saying, “you are so soft and feminine, and beautiful” to Natalie added more fuel to the fire.

For the record, Natalie hasn’t spoken about her sexuality in public yet. But that hasn’t stopped fans from forming their own theories.

Many pointed out how Mike’s first wife had left him for another woman. Natalie and Julia’s close friendship is making many fans believe that history might just be about to repeat itself.

For now, only time will tell if there is a romantic spark between the two women. However, it really will be interesting to see how the whole situation with Mike, Natalie and Julia unfolds.

Twitter reacts to Natalie and Juliana’s friendship

The social media platform’s users sure know how to make a joke out of every situation. Here are some hilarious reactions to 90 Day Fiance stars Natalie and Julia’s special bond.

SOMEBODY IS IN LOVE WITH NATALIE. AND IT'S NOT MIKE. #90DayFiance Juliana! pic.twitter.com/OAVU8TulTn — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) August 2, 2021

Julia tryna shoot her shot with Natalie 🧐🧐🧐 #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/4ibQpKCy5H — ⚡️ Suplex Kittay ✨ (@SuplexKittay) July 26, 2021

Juliana looking at Natalie like she’s a fresh bowl of borscht #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/uGLHHh1N8u — E (@hpluvshack) July 26, 2021

Mike and Natalie’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance explored

35-year-old Mike, from Washington, met Natalie, also 35, from Ukraine, through a mutual friend. The pair first starred in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. However, from the get-go, their relationship was on rocky grounds.

Mike’s mother disliked Natalie from the moment she laid eyes on her. She accused her of being more interested in Mike’s money than his love, and allegedly called her a “hooker.” Clearly, their families not being supportive impacted the couple’s relationship deeply.

In the recent episodes, the duo butted heads again, this time over Natalie’s desire to get a nose job. Aside from these troubles, their relationship faces a mountain of other issues, which fans will get to witness in the upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

At the time of writing this, it has been confirmed that the two are no longer together, although they are yet to file for a divorce.

