The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.

Moving on to Pedro’s love life, many fans are wondering whether he’s also started a new relationship. Heads have turned to his colleague Antonella Barrenechea, who works alongside him at a real estate company.

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella?

No, there has been no confirmation Pedro is dating Antonella. According to Distractify, her Instagram bio states she has been in a serious relationship with a guy named Daniel Hanna since October 2018.

However, her Instagram makes no mention of a man, and states: “Life is way more precious for you to do anything less than what makes you happy.”

Pedro and Antonella work at real estate company Laura Delgado Realty and, on the show, Pedro has claimed he enjoys spending more time with Antonella than Chantel. They follow each other on Instagram but have shared no pictures together.

Antonella, 20, is shown on the series as married to the father of her baby. However, at the time of writing her Facebook profile relationship status is set to ‘single’.

Pedro doesn’t have a new girlfriend

So far, there’s no confirmation of a new woman in Pedro’s life as the realtor focuses on being the top producer for his real estate company.

According to documents obtained by In Touch, Pedro filed for divorce on May 27, 2022 after claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Pedro alleged Chantel had transferred $257,000 out of their joint bank account.

However, there are two sides to every story and Chantel made counter-claims of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.”

Whatever the truth, it looks like it’s over between them.

Chantel’s rumored new man

Chantel is reportedly dating Rich Dollaz. Rumors arose after Dreddsworld announced she had been spotted around Atlanta with the star multiple times. He is a music executive, entrepreneur and reality TV star.

However, her brother River Everett shut down the speculation. As reported by US Viral Trending, he commented on an Instagram post about Chantel and Rich Dollaz possibly dating, writing: “Pretend. Not true.”

Looking at Chantel’s Instagram page, she is thinking about going travel nursing and has been focusing on her fitness. There are no signs of a new romance in her life either following her divorce from Pedro.

