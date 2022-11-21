









Sister Wives is back on TLC in 2022 and fans are getting to see the exit of Christine Brown from the polygamous family. The sister wives and Kody have to sit six meters apart due to covid rules as Christine breaks the news at her house. Kody and Christine had been in a “rough spot” for a long time, and ultimately, Christine decided to leave the marriage.

The show has been airing on TLC since 2010 and fans have followed the family as they’ve grown and gone through many ups and downs. Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn said that she was “in shock” at the news of Christine leaving. Besides the announcement on the 2022 series, fans are wondering if Sister Wives is legal.

Sister Wives has been airing since 2010

TLC viewers have been following the lives of Kody Brown and his four sister wives for over a decade.

Together, Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn have 18 children.

The family is experiencing some major changes in 2022 as Christine and Kody decided to end their marriage.

However, they weren’t legally married. Kody is only legally married to one of his wives, his fourth wife Robyn. He is in spiritual marriages with his other two wives, Janelle and Meri.

Is Sister Wives legal?

Many fans of the show are well-acquainted with the Brown family. However, some may be wondering if the polygamous family setup is legal.

The Sister Wives show was originally filmed in Lehi, Utah.

However, the family moved to Las Vegas and later to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Technically, Sister Wives isn’t legal. But, the polygamous family is recognized and accepted under their church, the Apostolic United Brethren group.

Is polygamy legal in the US?

No, polygamy isn’t legal in the USA.

According to Cornell Law School: “In the United States, polygamy was declared unlawful through the passing of Edmunds Anti-Polygamy Act of 1882.”

The reason why Kody and his sister wives are able to live a polygamous lifestyle is because he is only legally married to Robyn.

He is married to his other wives, spiritually, so the family is therefore not breaking the law.

