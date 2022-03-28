Sister Wives fans want to see Christine "living her best life" in season 17













Kody Brown and his wives have been the focus of TLC’s Sister Wives for over a decade. The series first began in 2010 and season 16 wrapped on January 23rd, 2022. Now, fans of the show are wondering whether Sister Wives will be back for season 17 and if it is, they want to see Christine Brown living life to the fullest, judging by Twitter.

Robyn, Janelle, Christine and Meri have cohabitated with their husband, Kody, and their combined 18 children for many years but Sister Wives season 16 saw some huge changes to the Brown family. Let’s explore if there is a season 17 of Sister Wives or has the TLC series run its course in 2022?

Sister Wives season 16 wrapped in January 2022

Sister Wives season 16 saw Christine leave the Brown family as she and Kody split.

In November 2021, Christine took to Instagram to share that she and Kody were going their separate ways after 25 years of being spiritually married.

Christine revealed during the season 16 Tell-All that the split affected the other wives and she said: “It tore me apart it was super super sad” to make a decision that would break peoples’ hearts.

Given the huge shakeup in the family, many fans of the show have wondered whether the Sister Wives show will carry on for a seventeenth season.

Exploring Sister Wives season 17

Although the dynamic on the TLC show is likely to change in 2022, according to US Magazine, filming for Sister Wives season 17 has already begun.

US Magazine wrote that Christine’s son, Paedon, had revealed that production was already underway.

The Sister Wives star often takes to TikTok @paedonbrown to share videos and keep fans up-to-date.

Filming began for season 17 in January 2022 and as per Meaww, it will air in 2023.

Fans want to see Christine “living her best life”

Sister Wives season 17 is still only in the filming stages but fans are already expressing what they want to see from the new season.

One Sister Wives fan tweeted: “If they do a season 17 I’m so looking forward to the storyline of Christine living her best life and where they go from there“.

Another wrote: “Just learned Sister Wives season 17 has started filming this weekend. This might be their last season. I already can’t wait, to see Christine’s departure and how the others respond to it. If Janelle follows behind her? And the state of their property now, who will live on it?“.

Fans were already backing Christine in season 16, with one tweeting: “This season I’m really looking forward to seeing Christine standing up for herself and taking her life back. She deserves it, they all do“.

Regardless of what happens with Sister Wives season 17, Christine seems to be living her best life as she has her own new cooking series on TLC – Cooking With Just Christine.

Who's ready for breakfast at Christine's?? 🥞 🍳 #SisterWives' Christine and special guest Truely hit the kitchen for a mouth-watering variety of morning meals! Find the full recipes at https://t.co/jLdOP4dG9M. #CookingWithJustChristine pic.twitter.com/pTrJT20O41 — TLC Network (@TLC) March 20, 2022

