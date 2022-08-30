Is TLC's sMothered real and are the parent-child duos actually related?











TLC’s sMothered is a show focused on parents who have an unusually close bond with their kids. As a result of the parent-child duos, many viewers aren’t convinced the show is even real, or whether they are related at all.

From Cher and Dawn to Kathy and Cristina, each of the parents are thought to be ‘smothering’ their adult children. Many of their shared experiences, such as sharing bath water, are actions that fans have claimed they wouldn’t do.

So, is the show actually real? Are the cast members genuinely related? Reality Titbit gathered viewers’ opinions and got down to what’s really going on as fan suspicion about the ‘reality series’ continues to rise.

Viewers doubt sMothered is real

Those tuning in for the TLC reality series have doubted whether the stars are simply just acting. It mainly comes down to the behaviours between parent-daughter (or son) pairs that has people questioning its authenticity.

One fan wrote: “There is no way in hell this is real. #smothered.”

Another penned: “What I’m witnessing right now with this daughter massaging her mother like this, can not be real.”

However, there are several viewers who are convinced the show is 100% real, and picked up on the similarities between the pairs. “Oh we got a new mother daughter…they look like sisters though for real #smothered,” said a fan.

Is the TLC series real?

Yes, sMothered is 100 percent real. Of course, some scenes are expected to be adapted or changed slightly for entertainment purposes, as most shows are, but TLC claims to offer “remarkable real-life stories without judgement”.

Due to the unusual nature of some scenes, many have doubted its authenticity. “People want to see their husbands every day, why wouldn’t they want to see their kids every day?” Kathy told the Chicago Tribune.

She addressed questions about the show by adding: “I don’t like the perception that there’s something wrong with this. There’s nothing wrong with this. There’s nothing weird about this. This is how we live.”

Angelica told the New York Post that her relationship with her mom is simply misunderstood. “People want to find something wrong in a relationship when they don’t understand it,” she said. “But my mom and I are close.”

Are the parent-child duos related?

Yes, each of the parent-child duos are genuinely mother and daughter. TLC claims to cast “fascinating families” in their shows and, if their similarities are anything to go by, most of the pairs are incredibly similar!

When Cher was featured on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16, her mom Dawn featured on the show. “She’s… like my best friend,” Cher said on the show. “We do pretty much everything together.”

Cher and Dawn are 32 years apart but act like sisters, while Sunhe and her daughter Angelica are 20 years apart, and often share a bed. Kathy and Cristina, who are 26 years apart, sees her mom look after her kids just as much.

Sandra is 24 years older than her daughter, Mariah, but the two are best friends and do everything together. So although their bonds are remarkably close, it really is genuine love you can see and not acting!

View Instagram Post

WATCH SMOTHERED ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK