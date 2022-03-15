It looks like its the end of the road for 90 Day Fiancé’s Kim and Usman













It’s been a turbulent and dramatic journey for 90 Day Fiancé couple Kimberly and Usman and it sadly seems like the pair’s relationship has come to the end of the road. A recent sneak peek of the upcoming episode shows Kim and Usman arguing and Kim seemingly ending things with her man.

The revelation came after an explosive previous episode where Kim found out that Usman had been with another woman before she arrived in Tanzania.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the latest 90 Day drama so keep reading for the down low on the fan favourites.

Kimberly 90 Day Fiancé. Picture: “I Lost” Kim Says It’s Over With Usman | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Kim appears to call it quits with Usman

During the preview, we can see the couple’s latest feud pan out which started after Kim took back the necklace she had gifted Usman for his birthday. The reality star seemed fed up with her man and threatened to leave the country if she didn’t reciprocate some sort of gesture. During the sneak peek she says:

I believe you love me because we’ve been talking to each other for a year, but you’re not in love with me. Kimberly, 90 Day Fiancé

Fans have been in a frenzy on social media since and many can see how hard the relationship is becoming for Kim, with lots saying she seems “at the end of the road.” Kim has been feeling for a while as though she is the one putting the majority of the effort in with Usman.

The preview received mixed responses from fans

Lots of fans feel for Kim and say they can see how Usman has been “stringing her along”, however, not all fans are on her side.

Usman has become a beloved cast member on the show since his debut with baby girl Lisa and many audience members have been questioning Kimberly’s motives throughout. On Twitter, one person said:

I must be the only one that doesn’t feel bad for her at all. She tried buying his affections; on top of that, she took back the gifts she gave him, which is also a big no-no. Safe travels indeed. Twitter

Some fans also questioned the fact that during the preview Kimberley said “I lost” which has led many to believe she was playing a game with him throughout.

Kim recently celebrated her birthday with reflection

Kim recently celebrated her birthday by reflecting on her life and how so many things have changed in the past year. In a recent Instagram post, she shared her thoughts and feelings with her followers and said:

It’s my birthday! My life has changed so much compared to my birthday last year & has been filled with a roller coaster of emotions but I’m continuing to stay strong & try to be the best version of myself every day. I’m so thankful to all of my supporters & everyone that’s been here for me through one of the hardest years of my life behind the scenes. I’ve grown so much this year and only hope to continue that process. Kimberly, Instagram

Fans are now left on the edge of their seats as we await an update on the status of Kim and Usman’s relationship.

