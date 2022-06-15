Jackson Roloff's middle name uncovered as Lilah Ray follows Tori's family legacy













Since 2006, TLC viewers have been given a glimpse into the lives of the Roloff family members on Little People, Big World. Matt and Amy may no longer be together and the family has gone through many changes over the years but the series is still going strong in 2022 and is onto its 23rd season.

Zach and Tori Roloff, Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler and Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are all still starring on the TLC show. Part of Roloff Farms is being sold off in 2022 and during season 23, viewers are given an insight into life for the Roloffs as Jackson makes a recovery following surgery. This year Zach and Tori welcomed their third child, so let’s take a look at the names of the Roloff children and their meanings…

Screenshot: Jackson Has the Best Time Cooking with Mimi (Amy) | Little People, Big World

Meet Zach and Tori’s kids

Zach and Tori Roloff have three children as of 2022.

They welcomed Jackson to the world in 2017, followed by Lilah in 2019 and Josiah in 2022.

Despite growing up in Portland, Oregon, Zach and Tori Roloff now live in Washington after moving there in October 2021.

Neither Zach nor his twin brother, Jeremy, opted to buy a share of the land at Roloff Farms in 2022 and the land is still up for sale at the time of writing.

Jackson Roloff’s middle name

During Little People, Big World season 23, viewers see Jackson recovering from surgery. The procedure took pace in 2021 but the show is airing in 2022.

Taking to Instagram Stories on June 14th 2022, Tori said that reliving the episode “wasn’t easy” and that they’re “so glad” Jackson is “back to normal” now.

Jackson was born on May 12th, 2017 and he was given the middle name of ‘Kyle’.

When asked by an Instagram follower why they opted for the name Jackson for their son, Tori said that she and Zach both liked the name ‘Jack’ “but wanted to give him ‘grown up’ name” as per In Touch Weekly.

Instagram Stories Tori Roloff June 2022

Jackson Roloff is a big brother twice over

When Jackson was two and a half, he became a big brother to Lilah Ray Roloff.

According to Mama Natural, the name Lilah means ‘night’.

In Touch Weekly reported in 2020 that Tori revealed where the names came from during an Instagram Q&A: “I’ve always loved the name Lilah, and thank goodness Zach did, too… Ray is my dad’s middle name and my grandfather’s nickname.“

When it comes to the Roloff‘s latest addition to their family, they opted to name their second son Josiah Luke. Josiah was born on April 30th, 2022.

As per Nameberry, Josiah means ‘God supports, heals’ and is of Hebrew origin.

