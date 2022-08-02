Jacob Roloff swaps TLC for THC by growing marijuana – he's a writer too













Known as the youngest child of Matt and Amy Roloff, Jacob no longer appears on TLC’s Little People Big World. Fans are wondering what happened to him – yet the former star is keeping himself busy on Roloff Farms.

As his father sells 16 acres of Roloff Farms, Jacob hasn’t been getting involved in the family drama. Matt had a falling out with his son Zach over the matter, but the youngest son decided to remain focused on his career instead.

As it turns out, Jacob still lives on the farm despite his siblings having moved on elsewhere. He is also a new father having welcomed his first child with wife Isabel Rock in early December. So what else has happened to Jacob?

Jacob Roloff scoffs at net worth report

Jacob left Little People Big World in 2016 and has claimed he was paid only $6 an hour to appear on the series. He has also hinted at dark reasons behind his decision to quit the show.

He tweeted:

I’m still called rich derisively, lol. I wish I went scorched earth but I value family. I wish I kept filming but I value my principles and my soul. Life is complicated.

As of 2022, his net worth is about $700,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

However, as per The Sun, Jacob recently tweeted: “Uh, oh! People are Googling my net worth again. Apparently, I have $700,000 somewhere. I’m just working for vibes.”

Since leaving the show, Jacob keeps his private life away from the the spotlight but often shares snippets on social media.

Career since leaving LPBW

Jacob still works at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. In October 2021, a source told In Touch Jacob was working very hard during the annual pumpkin season on Roloff Farms.

He has also been sharing photos of marijuana plants on his Instagram page.

When a fan commented “it kind of says something about the direction the farm is going”, Jacob replied: “The farm is 90-plus acres lol. The ‘directions’ it can go in are 90-plus.”

Alongside farm work, Jacob is a writer and runs his own Instagram page @roloffreads.

View Instagram Post

Jacob is now father to Mateo

Jacob welcomed son Mateo with wife Isabel in December 2021. Since his birth, the couple have been hiding Mateo’s face on social media, leaving just his clothing, hands and feet visible. They are often seen hanging out as a family at Roloff Farms.

Their son arrived little more than two months after they wed in September 2019. When asked whether their son had dwarfism, Isabel replied: “Mateo is an [average-sized] person with a bigger head. I guess his dad had one, too.”

View Instagram Post

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK