Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's happy marriage helped grow their net worth













Since his divorce from ex-wife Amy, Matt Roloff has been left in charge of Roloff Farms and pumpkin season alone could make him around $150K a season. The Little People, Big World star also announced that he’s selling off some of the Oregon land that he owns in 2022 so it doesn’t seem that Matt is too hard up for cash.

However, what about the rest of the Roloff family? Amy, Matt and Zach all still star in the TLC series but Jeremy and Audrey Roloff aren’t a part of the cast anymore. So, let’s take a look at what Audrey and Jeremy get up to nowadays and also explore their net worth.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff used to be on LPBW

Throwing it back to 2006 and Jeremy Roloff was a cast member on TLC’s Little People, Big World.

Jeremy spent 14 years on the show and left in 2020.

Despite cutting his reality TV fame off after 14 years, the couple has gone on to have success off the back of their TLC appearances.

Speaking of leaving the show, Jeremy said to Access Live in 2019 that he “reached a point where it was never really something he said ‘yes’ to, I just grew up doing it.“

The couple are best-selling authors

Audrey and Jeremy released a book in 2019 called A Love Letter Life.

A Love Letter Life became a best-seller and a lot of their net worth may have come from the book sales and their time on Little People, Big World combined.

Jeremy took to Instagram in 2021 to share that they’re also now doing retreats for their podcast Beating50Percent.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s net worth explored

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jeremy and Audrey’s net worth is estimated at $700,000.

Jeremy’s parents Amy and Matt Roloff both have a net worth estimated at $6M as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Audrey and Jeremy bought a $1.5M farmhouse as per the US Sun in 2022 and according to Audrey’s Instagram post about their home purchase, the two are ready to create their dream house: “We’ve got a lot of work to do to bring our vision to life, but Jer and I are excited to finally have some space to get our feet dirty (literally) and bring our dreams of using land into reality…”.

