Jessa Duggar Seewald tragically had to have a life-saving abortion. She told of her heartbreaking news in a video posted to her YouTube channel called ‘Heartbreak over the Holidays’.

After rising to fame on the TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, Jessa has accumulated many fans in the reality TV realm who enjoy staying up-to-date with her life.

She’s been married to Ben Seewald since 2014 and together they share four children.

Sadly, Jessa and Ben were expecting their fifth child, but she had to have an abortion after having a miscarriage.

Jessa was expecting her fifth child

In November 2022, Jessa and Ben Seewald announced to their four children that they were expecting a baby.

The two welcomed their first child, Spurgeon, in 2015, Henry in 2017, Ivy in 2019, and Fern in 2021.

In a video she uploaded to her YouTube channel, Jessa explained that the family had lost the child that they were expecting.

Jessa Duggar had to have an abortion

At 11 weeks, in December 2022, Jessa Duggar, sister to Josh Duggar, gave her YouTube subscribers an update on her pregnancy and said that she was experiencing a lot of sickness and nausea.

The TLC star explained her symptoms but added that the whole family had experienced some illness including a stomach bug.

However, she later vlogged that she also experienced “the tiniest amount of” spotting during the pregnancy and went for an ultrasound scan at the hospital.

The scan showed that Jessa had experienced a miscarriage.

She said: “…nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words in that moment.”

Jessa added that she was in “complete shock” and “started crying.”

The reality star said that “because of her history of hemorrhaging,” she had an abortion after she found out about the miscarriage.

Speaking through tears in her video, Jessa said that the “most devastating moment was asking up after the procedure was over and just having this hollow feeling inside because you know that the life that was in you is no longer there and you never did get to see your baby…”

The TLC star said she prayed

Jessa was raised a Christian and before she went for her ultrasound scan, she said that she sang a hymn with her husband and family called Day by Day.

She added that she prayed that everything would be ok with her unborn baby.

After Jessa lost her baby, she said that she was processing the loss and added that she thought of the biblical story of Job to help her deal with the tragic experience.

Speaking during her YouTube video, she said that her heart goes out to people who have infertility issues or those “who have lost babies.”

For immediate grief support, call 1-800-221-7437 First Candle. Counsellors are available 24/7. For families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. A community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. You can also get in touch with SupportingMamas here. (link to this https://supportingmamas.org/miscarriage-and-infant-loss/)

