Jessa Duggar Seewald thanks her dad for Bible readings and 'quality time'













The Duggar family rose to fame in 2008 on TLC show 19 Kids and Counting. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are parents to 10 boys and nine girls, all of which were home-schooled. Since the kids have grown up, got married and had children of their own, the family has expanded even more and Jim Bob and Michelle welcome new grandchildren every year.

19 Kids and Counting aired for seven seasons from 2008, wrapping up filming in 2015. Given that the family appeared on their TLC show for so long, some of the family members are pretty much Insta-famous. So, let’s find out more about Jessa Duggar Seewald’s latest IG post.

Who is Jessa Duggar Seewald?

Jessa Duggar Seewald is the fifth-born child in the Duggar family after Josh, Jana, John and Jill.

She was born in 1992 making her 30 years old this year.

Jenna married Ben Seewald in 2014 and a year later they welcomed their first child, a son named Spurgeon. Since then, the couple has had three more children, Henry, Ivy and Fern.

Jessa thanks her dad in an Instagram post

19 Kids and Counting featured all the Duggar family members and viewers got to see how the huge family was raised.

Jenna gave her Instagram followers an insight into what it was like to be raised by her father on Father’s Day in 2022.

She wrote five things that she was gateful for in regards to her dad and listed ‘Reading and explaining the Word’, ‘Applying the Word’, ‘Family prayer’, ‘Quality time’ and ‘Connecting with our hearts’.

Jessa also wrote to Jim Bob: “I’m so thankful for these things and countless more! Thank you for pointing us to Christ in good times and in hard times.”

Jessa didn’t forget Ben on Father’s Day

As well as saying thanks to her dad, Jim Bob, on Father’s Day, Jessa didn’t forget about her husband on the special day.

Jessa described Ben as an “amazing daddy” and added that she and their children think he “hugs the moon“.

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is one of Jessa’s 2.4M IG followers and she wrote in the comments of Jessa’s Father’s Day post to Ben: “Girrrrrl! That first pic“.

