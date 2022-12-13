Jesse and Jeniffer are no strangers to the 90 Day Fiance series, having appeared with previous partners before starring on the spin-off show The Single Life together.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life season 3 tell-all had enough drama with the current cast, but of course there can never be enough drama. Although not appearing in season 3, Jesse conveniently popped up on the tell-all, with Jeniffer’s ex-Tim present.

Jesse Meester took the opportunity to defend his relationship with Jeniffer Tarazona, but he didn’t have an easy time convincing the rest of the cast.

Jesse and Jeniffer’s 90 Day Fiance relationship

Before finding love with each other, Jesse and Jeniffer both appeared on 90 Day Fiance with their previous partners. Jesse first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2 with Darcey Silva, whereas Jeniffer appeared on season 3 with Tim Malcolm.

Fans caught onto the pair’s relationship after Jeniffer posted a PDA snap with a blonde man in June 2021. Die-hard 90 Day fans were quick to recognize Jesse and the pair confirmed their relationship shortly after.

But how did the couple cross paths? Well, as a lot of modern-day love stories, the relationship started on social media. When they appeared on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, Jeniffer revealed she wrote to Jesse who didn’t reply until a year later!

Jesse’s appearance on the tell-all causes drama

Jesse joined the tell-all via zoom from Spain and told the rest of the cast Jeniffer couldn’t be there as she was on a flight.

On last season’s tell-all, the couple had a confrontation with Tim and Veronica and it seems this season Jesse was back for more. Jesse wasn’t holding back with his opinions, criticizing Tim and Veronica for still being close as exes.

However, this time, it wasn’t Tim and Veronica grilling Jesse. It was in fact the rest of the cast who were convinced him and Jeniffer had split up.

Jesse was quick to deny this though and showed the cast a video on his phone which Jeniffer had just sent to him. The rest of the cast, however, still were not convinced, so Jesse said he would call her.

Fans don’t understand why Jesse was on the tell-all

Fans of the tell-all were confused as to why Jesse even made an appearance on this season’s tell-all. So of course, they took to Twitter to talk about this.

One fan said: “Why is Jesse still being brought onto this show?! He’s like a bad date that wouldn’t end.”

However, some fans took to the platform to defend the 90 Day Fiance star.

