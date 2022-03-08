Jesse Meester is dating a fellow 90 Day Fiance star in 2022













After last night’s episode of the Darcey and Stacey Tell All special, Jesse Meester has been the name on everybody’s lips.

Darcey and Stacey Tell All has been every reality TV lover’s dream, full of arguments, drama and chaos. However, there were some unexpected guests on the show as Darcey’s ex-boyfriends Jesse and Tom were invited to appear on the special episode.

As Jesse is the hot topic of conversation right now, it’s only right that we see what he’s been up to since his split with Darcey, such as who he is dating, and his new business venture.

Who is Jesse Meester dating in 2022?

Jesse Meester is dating the fellow 90 Day Fiance star, Jeniffer Tarazona. The pair have been dating since early 2021, and are still going strong a year later.

The rumours that they were dating began in 2020, however, it wasn’t until 2021 that they made their relationship public by flirting through social media and commenting fire emojis on each other’s photos.

They both have “taken” in their Instagram bios, followed by each other’s account handles to confirm that they are still together.

Who is Jeniffer Tarazona?

Born in 1994, Jeniffer Tarazona is a 25-year-old reality tv star, model, architect and designer. The TLC star has 161k followers on Instagram, and updates followers regularly on her relationship with Jesse.

She is best known for appearing on 90 Day Fiance, where her rocky relationship with Tim Malcolm was aired for the world to watch. Their relationship didn’t work out for many reasons, some of which being Tim’s relationship with his ex-fiance Veronica and Jeniffer wanting more intimacy in their relationship.

Jesse and Jeniffer’s shared Insta account

Alongside their own personal accounts, Jesse and Jeniffer share a joint account on Instagram. The account currently has 3k followers and 9 posts, so it seems the pair are just getting started.

On the account, they promote their shared business together, J & J Collection. Their website sells all sorts of products, such as personalized videos from the couple, sculpture paintings, jewellery, an NFT course and an explicit 2022 calendar. The products on their site aren’t cheap and range from $25-$1950.

They also share unseen photos on their account, such as one from their trip to South America.

