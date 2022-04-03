Ben's friend Jessica Siciliano from 90 Day Fiancé is a successful realtor













90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days returned for a fifth season in 2022 and when it comes to drama, this season’s cast has certainly delivered. Between Kim and Usman’s disputes to Jasmine and Gino’s explosive arguments, Hamza and Memphis’ baby news and Mahogany turning but to be a real person, there hasn’t been a dull moment in season 5 so far.

Shaun Robinson returns to the TLC show in April 2022 and that means one thing – the season 5 Tell All is kicking off. The final episodes of the season kick-off from Sunday April 3rd and there are many juicy secrets being uncovered during the episodes.

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Jessica Siciliano on 90 Day Fiancé

Despite not being a main cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Jessica Siciliano makes an appearance in the show’s season 5 Tell All.

Jessica Siciliano appeared on the show initially as a friend of Ben Rathbun. Jessica was very sceptical about who Mahogany was and expressed to Ben that she wasn’t keen on the idea of him going out with Mahogany.

Early on in the season, before Ben went to Peru to meet Mahogany, Jessica starred in episodes alongside her friend and actually ended up pretty annoyed with Ben for pursuing a relationship with Mahogany.

OMG: Ben Rathbun’s arrest is as confusing as his 90 Day Fiancé relationship

Who is Jessica Siciliano?

Jessica Siciliano is a Michigan-based realtor. She and her partner, Charlie, who also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, run The Siciliano Group.

As per her website profile: “Jessica has always had a passion for helping others, connecting with her community and building life-long relationships.”

In 2022, The Siciliano Group was ranked in the Top 50 Real Estate Teams on Social Media in North America by Property Spark.

Jessica can be found on Instagram @jessicamsiciliano, however, her account is private.

Gino Palazzolo is asked if he DM’d Jessica

The Tell All episodes of 90 Day Fiancé are always full of drama, but the season 5 Tell All is taking some seriously unexpected twists and turns.

During the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Tell All, Shaun Robinson can be seen asking Gino Palazzolo if he had messaged anyone in the cast.

Shaun says to Gino: “So, what about Benjamin’s friend, Jessica?“

Gino responds that he hasn’t messaged Jessica and Jasmine Pineda cuts in to ask: “Why is Shaun asking you these questions?“.

During season 5, Gino was called out for sending inappropriate messages to his ex. Jasmine added: “The truth always reveals…“.

NO WAY: 90 Day Fiancé’s Gino and Jasmine are giving relationship tips now they’re engaged

It goes down in the DMs…👀 Tune in to the season finale of #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days TOMORROW at 8/7c and stick around for part 1 of the tell all immediately after! pic.twitter.com/pis1ghRdco — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 2, 2022

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK