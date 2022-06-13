Inside 90 Day Fiancé's Jibri and Miona's birthdays and age difference













TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé returned for its ninth season in 2022. Kicking off from April 17th, Emily and Kobe, Jibri and Miona, Yve and Mohamed and the rest of the couples are ready to give their relationships a go after one of them moves from abroad to live in the USA on a K-1 Visa

Navigating living together, finding work in a new country, spending time with their children and meeting their partner’s families, there’s a lot to take in for the 90 Day stars during their journey and some of them are getting engaged and married pretty young. So, let’s find out more about Miona and Jibri including when 90 Day Fiancé star Jibri’s birthday is.

How old is Jibri?

Jibri was born David Jibri Ritcherson-Bell and is 28 years old.

He hails from Rapid City, South Dakota and appears on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé alongside Miona Bell.

Miona is 23 years old and comes from Niš, Serbia.

Jibri and Miona met while he was in Serbia and during 90 Day Fiancé, she moves to South Dakota on a K-1 Visa.

90 Day Fiancé: Jibri and Miona’s birthdays explored

As per Instagram, Miona celebrates her birthday on June 17th and she was born in 1998.

Miona often takes to Instagram on her birthday and, as per her page, she’s spent many of them in sunny Greece. The 90 Day Fiancé star is a Gemini.

Jibri is five years older than his wife-to-be at 28 years old. He’s taken to IG in the past to wish his fiancé a Happy Birthday and they can both be seen enjoying her day in Beograd, Serbia.

Jibri and Miona have a joint YouTube channel

As well as starring on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri and Miona also have a YouTube channel with over 5K subscribers.

The couple also has a joint Instagram account @jibriandmiona as well as their own individual accounts.

Combining all of their Instagram followers, Jibri and Miona have around 121K.

As well as being reality TV stars, Jibri is a frontman of a band called the Black Serbs and Miona is a makeup artist.

