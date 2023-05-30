Everton and Jordan on 90 Day Fiance are enjoying Love in Paradise on TLC, but when it comes to reality, there are zero pictures of each other on social media. So, are they still together, and what’s going on?

As the couple navigates a new relationship across the border, some serious business is going down. Everton cheated on Jordan during the covid-19 lockdown, while helping him financially at the time.

So, are Everton and Jordan still an item? Split rumors are on the rise after Jordan confronted Everton about a concerning message she received from a woman during a recent 90 Day Fiance episode.

Everton and Jordan on 90 Day Fiance

Jordan Mason met Everton when visiting Grand Cayman for a friend’s wedding. “The wedding party chartered a boat, and he was our boat captain for the day,” the Texas native told producers during their season 3 debut in April 2023.

The couple have been in a long-distance relationship for 12 years and there is a 10-year age gap between them. While Jordan hails from Dallas, Texas, Everton is from Portland, Jamaica, the two had immediate chemistry.

She recently arrived in Jamaica excited to reunite with her partner, Everton. However, her excitement was short-lived when she received a mysterious voicemail exposing Everton for cheating during the covid lockdowns.

Devastated and confused, Jordan confronts Everton about the allegations, leaving her unsure if she can trust him anymore and worried about the future of their relationship. She felt “disrespected” by her on-off partner Everton.

Jordan has zero pics of him on Instagram

Everton and Jordan Mason on 90 Day Fiance have sparked split rumors as she has no pictures of him on Instagram. Just days after the cheating allegations aired on TLC, she shared a suspicious quote that reads:

When the facts speak for themselves, even the Gods stay silent.

Before that post, Jordan’s most recent picture on Instagram featured her enjoying the water in Jamaica, where Everton lives. It comes after Everton admitted to being unfaithful to Jordan, which left Jordan unsure if she could trust him.

While Jordan and Everton are planning their future together, Jordan has secrets that she hasn’t told Everton in their 12 years together. She worked in the beauty industry but turned to making and selling “custom fetish videos.”

The Love in Paradise duo sparks fake rumors

When Jordan forgave Everton for cheating on her before he began to shoot an intimate video of his partner, 90 Day Fiance viewers began to think they are having a fake relationship. Neither of them has confirmed or denied this.

One fan said: “Is this a joke or a real relationship? Everton can’t even talk his way out of this one.”

Another penned: “The voicemail may be fake, but the situation may be real (that’s how reality tv works!). And their entire storyline may be fake, but TLC probably didn’t know about that when they signed onto the show.”

“This is the fakest thing I’ve ever watched,” reacted a fellow fan.

TLC’s website states the show involves real couples: “Using a unique 90-day fiancé visa, the K-1 visa, foreigners will travel to the U.S. to live with their overseas partners for the first time. The couples must marry before their visas expire.”

