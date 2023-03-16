Ex-reality TV star Josh Duggar has had his prison sentence extended, meaning his release date has been pushed back by 10 days, months after reports he was moved to solitary confinement for having a cell phone in jail.

Josh Duggar found fame on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and also appeared in the spin-off show Counting On. The shows followed the daily lives of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar and their family of 19 children, including Josh.

Duggar was initially found guilty of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography, however, the possession of child pornography charge was dismissed without prejudice.

The former TLC reality star was set to be released from prison on August 12, 2032, and Bureau of Prisons records now show his release date as August 22, 2032.

The news comes not even a year after he reported to jail, on May 5, 2022. Before his prison sentence, Josh Duggar was working as a car salesman.

At the time of writing, it is unclear as to why his release date has been pushed back, however, it was recently reported that Josh Duggar had allegedly been found with a cell phone in prison.

Ex-TLC star moved to solidarity confinement

Josh Duggar was moved to a Special Housing Unit for having a cell phone, last month, the US Sun reports.

The publication reported that he was moved to FCI Seagoville’s SHU known as solitary confinement. Multiple tabloid sources, including the US Sun, have reported that the prison has received multiple complaints about its bad conditions.

Duggar turned 35 years old on March 3rd, meaning he would have most likely spent his birthday alone as for those living in the SHU, visitation is not allowed.

Josh Duggar was sentenced in May 2022

The former TLC star was sent to jail for 151 months after he was found guilty by a federal jury of receiving child pornography.

He was originally convicted in December 2021, following a two-week trial where he was initially found guilty of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. The latter was dropped by the judge in May 2022.

At the time of his sentencing, it was revealed that Josh Duggar would face 20 years of probation when he is released from jail and will not be allowed unsupervised visitation with children.

During the time of his sentencing, Josh’s cousin Amy King tweeted: “This world is sad and cruel and so evil. We must do more to protect innocent beautiful children.”

