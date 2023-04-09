Josh Seiter may have been ‘rejected’ by Amy Slaton, and found another TLC star to admire, Mama June, it seems like he also hasn’t given up on Amy just yet despite her ‘brutal’ rejection messages.

The ex-Bachelorette star has been pursuing Amy Slaton for a while, and ever since the news broke that she had divorced from her husband Michael Haltermon, it seems like Josh Seiter is on a mission to win her over, although he may have found another TLC star to swoon over.

We take a look at where the reality stars stand within their ‘relationship’ now, and if Josh really is ready to give up after all.

Josh Seiter receives ‘rejection’ messages from Amy Slaton

The ex-Bachelorette star made the trip to Kentucky to go and see Amy, however, was disappointed when things didn’t work out and she didn’t answer the door. He then claimed he woke up to multiple DM’s from Amy the next morning. Amy has not made any public comment about the alleged communication between the pair.

In a later post, he shared screenshots he claimed were sent by Amy, which read: “Go away, I don’t want to be with you, I have a man stop being a weird stalker. U r a clout chaser.”

The 1000-lb Sisters star has not confirmed the messages were from herself.

Josh then responded on his Instagram by writing: “Amy didn’t have to be so rude when she messaged me. I was just trying to do something nice for her.”

However, the star did not give up there as he wrote a letter to Amy, expressing his feelings, which he concluded with:

“I want to show you that there are good men out there. I hope this letter not only opens your eyes but softens your heart. I hope to hear back soon. With love, Josh.”

Although, it seems again his advances didn’t work as he told his Instagram followers: “Amy messaged me to throw my letter in the trash because I’m not her type. Hard to believe I got rejected by her but I’m not giving up on love. I WILL find my soulmate.”

The 1000-lb Sisters star is yet to respond publically to Josh’s advances.

Josh Seiter ‘moves on’ to Mama June

After announcing he wasn’t giving up on love, Josh found another reality star to set his eyes on.

Taking to his Instagram story with a picture of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, Josh wrote: “Is she single? My type to a T to be honest. I’m glad I can finally like who I like with no judgment.”

The picture of Honey Boo Boo’s mother was one she used to showcase her weight loss. The TLC star posted the pictures on her Instagram back in 2020, where she showed off her stomach after trying Boom Bod weight loss.

However, despite Josh Seiter’s admiration of Mama June, she is currently off the market as she recently wed Justin Stroud in a ceremony attended by all her family.

Josh hasn’t given up on the 1000-lb Sisters star

Despite the earlier rejection, and plans to move on, it seems like Seiter had done some reflecting, as his heart still lies with Amy.

Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote: “I’ve done some thinking and I’ve realized Amy’s just confused”. He added: “I’m not giving up on her.”

After his first failed visit to Kentucky, Josh was adamant he’d be back to try again, as he told his followers: “Heading back to Dixon next week. Will not be deterred by today! Positive vibes only!”

We guess we’ll have to see if Josh’s luck changes after all.