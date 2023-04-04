Just weeks after ‘flirting’ with sister Tammy, it seems like Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter now has his eyes set back on newly single Amy Slaton, as he tries to take her on a date.

The Bachelorette alum is no stranger to dating a reality star. His most recent girlfriend was Life After LockUp star Glorietta, and before that he also dated 90 Day Fiance alum Karine Staehle.

We take a look at what’s been going down between Josh Seiter and Amy Slaton, and if a new reality romance could be on the cards.

Taking to his Instagram story, Josh wrote: “I’ll be heading out to see Amy Wednesday. Will be going live around noon.” The star is said to be heading to the 1000-lb Sisters star’s hometown of Dixon, Kentucky.

He then proceeded to show off what he’d bought for Amy to his followers, including roses, chocolates and a card.

“This is cute, can’t wait to see how Amy reacts,” said one follower.

The TLC star has not yet commented on Josh’s advances, so we guess we’ll have to see what happens on Instagram live!

Amy Slaton has confirmed she’s now single

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman had been surrounded by divorce rumors for weeks, although neither had spoken about the relationship publically.

Just weeks ago, the TLC star confused fans as she posted a TikTok with a picture of her kids and ex-husband captioned: “My little family.” However, she has now taken to the same platform to confirm she is in fact single.

Amy has indirectly confirmed the divorce via her TikTok bio, which now reads: “I’m just a single mom of two wonderful boys.” If Josh has his way, she won’t be single for long.

The Bachelorette alum tried it on with sister Tammy

It would appear the star has a thing for the Slaton sisters, as he’s also been found lurking on Tammy’s Instagram profile. Last week he took to the stars page to comment: “Gorgeous” on her latest selfie.

However, Josh is highly unlikely to have any luck with Tammy as she is happily married to her husband Caleb. The pair got married in November 2022 and are still going strong.