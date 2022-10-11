Josh Weinstein has ex-wife and two kids from pre-90 Day Fiancé life











Josh Weinstein’s romance with 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva looks to be over after a heated argument saw them call things off. Fans are still keen to know more and it seems that before his time on the TLC hit, Josh was married and welcomed two kids.

Viewers of the show want to know more about his ex-wife and his children, so let’s dig in.

Josh’s life before 90 Day Fiancé

Josh has been featured on the latest series of The Single Life after striking up a romance with Natalie, who initially showed up on the series with husband Mike Youngquist.

When they split, she started dating Josh, and things seemed to be going well until their ill-fated week together in Los Angeles.

View Instagram Post

Find out more about what happened between them here.

Before his short-lived romance with Natalie, Josh was married and became a dad of two.

Josh is a doting dad of two

Josh has a son named Jett, who is 16 years old, and a daughter named Kinsley Mae, who is around five.

Kinsley has her own Instagram account, which is set to private and run by her mom, who is not identified in the bio.

It’s not known if she is Josh’s ex-wife or if he was married to someone else.

Josh regularly shares sweet moments he shares with his daughter on his own account.

Last year, he posted a sweet montage video of them spending the day together.

View Instagram Post

He captioned it: “I never thought such a small person could mean more than the entire universe to me. Love you Forever @_kinsley_mae”

Josh has also shared gushing posts about his son, a sportsperson who has shared pictures of himself playing football.

Josh marked Jett’s 16th birthday in June this year, sharing a string of adorable pictures.

The reality star penned: “On this day 16 years ago I was blessed with a son, my life was forever changed. This kid was fearless, talented, loving, and just full of life and adventure.

View Instagram Post

“This kid has grown to be such an amazing young Man he’s an amazing brother, friend, and I like to say my closest homie.

“Jett, I love you and I’m so excited to see what great things you accomplish in your life, and I’m proud that I can say I’m your Dad.

“Dream for the stars Sid and one day they will be yours. You can do anything you set your mind to I know that, and I will always have your back. Happy 16th birthday “.

In his professional life, Josh is the CEO and founder of international modeling production company Preview Models.

And it was his job that drove a wedge between him and Natalie.

What happened between Josh and Natalie?

Josh and Natalie appear to have gone back to the Single Life after calling it a day on their romance.

They’d been spending a week together when Natalie got upset that Josh left for work after they’d slept together.

She confronted him and told him how she felt about him leaving her sitting alone.

Natalie got angry and Josh apologized but explained that he had to work.

He said: “I think she wants me to be this normal guy that is just running after her, and I’m not 15 years old. I can’t just be running after people all the time. I have things that I have to do.”

He added: “I care for her, I do. Even though I don’t know what’s going on with her, I still care for her and I’m gonna check up on her and make sure she’s OK. Whether or not she accepts that, I don’t know.”

Natalie and Josh from 90 Day Fiancé sit on the bed arguing | Credit: 90 Day Fiancé

It’s over

After he left, Natalie fumed to the cameras: “He has plenty of meetings with beautiful girls who travel with him. I don’t understand.

“For me, sex is serious. If I sleep with him, it means I consider him as the father of my kids.

“I would never be involved with a man, go to f***ing bed, if I didn’t consider him as my man and father of my kids.

“Why would I do it to myself? He f***ing uses me. Piece of s**t.”

She later confessed that it was over, saying: “I don’t think he’s coming back. And I definitely didn’t expect things to end this way. He broke my heart.”

The only mentions of Natalie on Josh’s Instagram page are clips from the show, and the comments on those are flooded with advice that he should stay away from her.

Similarly, it appears that the only mention of Josh on Natalie’s page is a trailer for the series.

WATCH 90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE ON MONDAYS AT 8PM ET ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK