Jessica and Juan on 90 Day Fiance’s baby was born in May, but the recent TLC episodes show how their relationship played out before Jessica gave birth. Many don’t think they will last now they have moved into Wyoming together. However, many fans are describing the couple’s baby as Juan’s lookalike.

The 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise couple welcomed a son named David Vincent Daza Londoño, on May 24, 2023. Jessica and Juan were expecting their due date to be June 10, 2023, but the little one decided to arrive early! So, how are Jessica and Juan handling parenthood?

Jessica and Juan on 90 Day Fiance

Jessica and Juan have shared their journey on 90 Day Fiance. Both 29, they met while she was on a Caribbean cruise and he was working as a bartender. The two exchanged numbers and got talking pretty quickly!

She frequently visited Juan in Colombia and although Juan struggled to adjust to life as a stepdad, the two have been able to make it work. They got engaged before she found out she was pregnant with their first child.

Now, Jessica wants Juan to quit his job and move in with her in Wyoming, but fans aren’t convinced the couple will last. One fan wrote: “I see Jessica is a free-range parent, and Juan is a hands-on parent. This may not end well.”

He is not yet living in the United States with Jessica, she revealed on social media. However, she hopes that he will eventually quit his job and take up farming life with her, now that their relationship has progressed.

A fan wrote, “#90DayFiance I think Jessica and Juan will last about a month when he moves to Wyoming.”

The couple welcomes a baby together

Jessica and Juan’s baby, David, was born at 1.51 pm on May 24, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces. Jessica already has two sons from a previous marriage, Dayton and Dawson, who have appeared on the TLC show.

Juan lives in Colombia and Jessica often visited her hometown Wyoming, which she often says is “cold” and “boring.” The couple first shared Jessica’s bump picture in Jamaica, but have to wait several weeks until Juan can see his son.

“Since we’re headed to the cruise tonight here is a sneak peek of Juan and Jess in the after-hours 😂😂 we really love to dance. Pretty much every day we’re together we have at least one dance session,” penned Jessica on Instagram.

David ‘looks just like his daddy’

After the most recent photo of 90 Day Fiance couple Jessica and Juan’s baby was shared, fans took to the comments to share just how much they think David looks like his father.

One fan commented, “I can’t get over how much he looks like his daddy 😍.”

Jessica agreed and penned back: “I love that so much! Cutie just like his daddy ❤️.”

“Mini Daddy, he’s simply precious! Prayers for the blessings to continue” wrote a viewer.

