90 Day Fiancé The Other Way viewers are keen to know more about one of the TLC show’s cast members in 2023. USA resident Julio Moya decided to move to The Netherlands to be with his partner, Kirsten Schoemaker, because it simply “felt right.”

The Other Way spin-off show kicked off its fifth season on Monday, July 10. Fans are introduced to the couples on the TLC show including newbies Julio and Kirsten, and Brandan and Mary, as well as returning stars Kenny and Armando. While things get off to a good start for many of the lovebirds, cracks begin to show as the episodes go on.

Meet Julio from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Introducing himself on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Julio explains that he works part-time as a DJ.

The 27-year-old goes by the name DK WiKii and hails from Brentwood, New York.

During the day, the TLC star works as a school safety officer, and at night he is a club DJ.

Julio describes himself as “the guy that everyone thinks they know but they don’t know.”

Julio and Kirsten

Ready to move his life from the USA to The Netherlands, Julio explains that he is appearing on the TLC show alongside his partner, Kirsten.

He grew up in the Dominican Republic and was raised by his mother.

Speaking of his childhood with his mom, he said: “Pretty much all we had was each other.”

Now, he has to contemplate leaving his mom behind as he follows his romance with Kirsten, 24, abroad.

During episode 6, Kirsten has to leave the US and Julio pinky promises her that he’ll see her again in three months in The Netherlands.

Is 90 Day Fiancé’s Julio on Instagram?

Julio has a never-ending bucket list but judging by his Instagram page, he’s ticking things off in good time.

He can be seen paragliding, kayaking, getting about by elephant back, and bull riding.

The 90 Day Fiancé star is also seen smiling alongside Daniele Gates in one snap.

Many viewers of the show ask where Julio’s snaps with Kirsten are in 2023 as he mainly posts snaps of himself on the ‘gram.

