In an Instagram Live, Karen Derrico revealed that she “doesn’t lose any sleep” over online trolls who take aim at her big family.

The Doubling Down With The Derricos debuted its first season in 2020 and returned for season four in May 2023 with TLC stars Deon and Karen Derrico and their 14 children.

After the premiere of the latest series, Karen uploaded an Instagram Live to answer some burning questions from viewers and said that she is not bothered by the online negativity about her massive family.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Karen Derrico ‘doesn’t lose sleep’ over trolls

The TLC star doesn’t have time for backlash from social media users who try to take aim at her big family. In an Instagram Live uploaded on Wednesday (May 31, 2023), Karen replied to questions from her fans when one of them asked her how she dealt with online negativity and different opinions.

“People are always going to have their opinions,” she began in her response. “I don’t let it stress or bother me at all. I open myself to reading comments when I want to. I keep it moving.”

“I don’t lose any sleep, they don’t break my energy, I don’t let it get to me,” she added. “I focus on the positive, not the negative.”

The TLC star insisted she has time for all her kids

In a recent interview, Karen explained how she manages her big family while making sure to spend quality time with every child.

“One way for bonding is through homeschooling,” she told Distractify. “That’s the time when we find their strengths, likes, and dislikes. We make the time by having family meetings and discussing what we are working on and how we as a family will support that individual.”

She encouraged other parents to let their children do their favorite chores around the house as this is another great way to bond with them.

Before becoming a stay-at-home mom and reality star, Karen used to work at a daycare center. She currently collaborates with Bailey’s Blossoms for her clothing brand Derrico’s Kloset.

Her husband Deon Derrico, is the owner of his own media company Deon Derrico Entertainment and works as a real estate investor.

The Derrico family lives in North Las Vegas, Nevada. During the Instagram Live, Karen got asked whether they moved to a bigger house but she decided to keep this detail under wraps for the time being.

