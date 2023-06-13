Karen Derrico’s daughter Darian has been praised by many viewers for raising awareness about a “relatable” skin condition.

Life with Doubling Down With The Derricos is never dull as Tuesday’s episode (June 13, 2023) features Deon Derrico teaching his kids how to ride a bike and Karen Derrico cooking a meal after last week’s scary fire alarm.

The episode also features a candid conversation between Karen Derrico and her daughter Darian after the latter opened up about a “relatable” skin condition among teenagers.

Darian Derrico opens up about skin condition

Tuesday’s episode sees Karen under pressure ahead of her business launch and asks her daughter Darian to be one of the models for her fashion show.

Karen is shocked that Darian doesn’t want to be part of the fashion show since it is something that interests many young people of her age.

Later in the episode, Karen has a candid conversation with Darian, asking her why she doesn’t want to be a model.

Darian bravely opens up about dealing with eczema and states that she doesn’t want her skin to be “on display” for everyone to see.

“I really like that dress and I don’t wanna disappoint you but I also don’t want my skin to be on display for the whole world to see and start saying stuff about it you know,” Darian tells her mom. “I have eczema.”

Fans praise Darian for her bravery

Many TLC viewers have praised Darian for her strength and bravery to open up about a relatable skin condition among teenagers.

“I was impressed with Darian’s willingness to discuss this topic and show us! That is STRENGTH! It’s awesome to see a young person being relatable!” one fan wrote.

“You are so beautiful Darian!” another fan commented on TLC‘s Instagram page. “Do what makes you feel comfortable and just know that anyone who chooses to see or comment on anything other than your beauty & bravery are not worth your time or energy precious one!

“You are such a beautiful young lady,” another viewer commented.

Darian, you’re beautiful!!!” a third one added. “Don’t let other people dull your shine!!”

What else will happen in the new episode?

Elsewhere in the episode, GG and Deon Derrico have finally agreed to do a DNA test after a possible family member entered their lives.

A man called Amani reached out to Deon and claimed to be a son of Deon’s late brother Christopher, who passed away in January 2020.

“I don’t know what to think – it’s a lot to take in,” Deon admitted in last week’s episode. “Christopher was my older brother and I really looked up to him growing up.”

