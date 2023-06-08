Karen Derrico has revealed the honest mistake she made which cost her kitchen privileges after a smoke filled the house in the latest episode of the show.

Tuesday’s (June 6, 2023) episode of Doubling Down With The Derricos brought chaos in the Derricos house when a beeping fire alarm got everyone evacuated from the property.

In a new Instagram Live, Karen Derrico explained the reason behind the reason for the huge scare and said that she would never be allowed in the kitchen again.

The Derricos family experiences scary fire alarm

The Derrico family experienced a huge shock after smoke filled their kitchen and living room. The scary incident began when Karen and Deon heard a beeping fire alarm noise as their kids started shouting.

One of their kids screamed: “Smoke” before Karen and Deon started evacuating the children.

“We’ve gotta go back in there, Karen,” Deon told his wife when they got out as he realized that there might be more kids in the house. “We’ve gotta call 911.”

Karen immediately called 911 and firefighters arrived at the property to find a burned lasagna in the oven.

Karen reveals the reason behind the fire

In a new Instagram Live after the latest episode, Karen has addressed the serious relatable reason for the scary incident that could have gone a lot worse.

Karen admitted that she can’t cook but wanted to prepare something for her family and bought a lasagna to prepare in the oven.

After the incident, the reality star joked that she would never be allowed to cook in the kitchen again and that the only thing that she could prepare would be cold dishes.

Deon gets a call from mystery “family” member

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s episode, the Derricos clan had another shock when they learned that they can have a possible family member they’d never known about their whole life.

A man called Amani reached out to Karen’s husband Deon Derrico, claiming to be a son of Deon’s late brother Christopher. He suddenly passed away in January 2020.

Deon told his wife Karen that he initially ignored Amani’s phone calls but he felt bad for not picking up and showed his wife a voicemail left by the possible family member.

“I don’t know what to think – it’s a lot to take in,” Deon admitted. “Christopher was my older brother and I really looked up to him growing up.”

The upcoming episodes of the TLC show will reveal whether Amani is Christopher’s son after the family requested to have a DNA test done.

