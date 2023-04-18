Karine and Paul Staehle from 90 Day Fiancé are reportedly back together in 2023.

The TLC stars first met online before Paul traveled to Brazil to meet Karine in person.

Karine and Paul’s romance was documented on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and the two faced hurdles from the very beginning.

From a language barrier to Paul fighting off mosquitos in the Amazon, the couple’s early days had their difficulties.

Nowadays, Paul and Karine are still on a rollercoaster ride of a relationship – in 2023 they’re reportedly back together after being in an off/on relationship for years.

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

90 Day Fiancé: Karine and Paul’s relationship

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 1 introduced TLC viewers to Paul Staehle and Karine Martins.

Paul hailed from Kentucky, while Karine was born and raised in Brazil.

The two went on to star in more 90 Day Fiancé spin-off shows – The Other Way and Happily Ever After?.

Paul and Karine got married and welcomed two children together during their relationship.

However, their relationship has been rocked over the years by cheating allegations and multiple breakups since 2017.

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

90 Day Fiancé stars are ‘back togehter’

According to a report from In Touch, 90 Day Fiancé stars Karine and Paul are officially back together in April 2023.

Per the report, an insider “close to Paul,” says that Karine “begged” for her ex back.

The TLC stars have faced many difficulties over the past few years.

Karine and Paul filed for restraining orders against each other in the past. Paul was reported missing and their sons, Pierre and Ethan, were also placed in foster care in 2022.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media reached out to Paul and Karine for comment via Instagram.

Karine posts about ‘persistence’

As reports circulate that Karine and Paul are back in a relationship, the two are also reportedly collaborating on OnlyFans.

Their OnlyFans content creation, per In Touch, has come about so that they can raise money to regain custody of their two children in 2023.

In March 2023, Karine took to Instagram to share a photo of herself perched on a rock looking out over the ocean captioned: “Persistence.”

In Touch reports that their source said: “Paul and Karine got into the adult stuff to help pay for lawyer fees… Money has been a problem. One lawyer is wanting 12k for family law stuff, another 10k.”