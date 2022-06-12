Kate Gosselin's pregnancy photos bring whole new meaning to saying "about to pop"













Kate Gosselin rose to fame on reality TV series Jon and Kate Plus 8 in 2007 and following her split from Jon Gosselin, she went on to star in Kate Plus 8 and now a brand new TLC show is here featuring Kate Gosselin – Kate Plus Date.

From Friday June 10th, Kate Gosselin is on the search for a new man after divorcing Jon back in 2009. The mother-of-eight has been single for over a decade and now it’s her time to shine in the new TLC show. As Kate begins her hunt for romance, here’s a throwback look at the reality star’s pregnancy photos.

Kate Gosselin is a mother-of-eight

In true TLC style, Kate Gosselin rose to fame as a reality star on a show which documented her journey into motherhood raising eight children at once.

Kate gave birth to twins Cara and Mady in October 2000 and sextuplets in 2004.

Cara and Mady are turning 22 in 2022, while sextuplets, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin are now 18 years old.

Kate’s pregnancy photos explored

Kate Plus Date star Kate Gosselin has a following of almost 450K on Instagram. She posts all kinds of photos to the ‘gram, including snaps of her dogs, kids and promo for her 2022 TLC show. Kate can be found @kateplusmy8 and despite her sextuplet pregnancy being a huge part of her fame, she hasn’t posted any photos of her pregnant self to Instagram.

Lots of photos of Kate Gosselin pregnant can be found circulating the internet.

A collection of snaps of her pregnancy can be seen on Jon and Kate Plus 8 where viewers can see her at 13 and 15 weeks onwards. Speaking of the pregnancy, Jon said that his wife “couldn’t even sit up in the car” due to her bump and Kate said that she had “second-degree sunburn” on her belly from “stretching so fast” and that she had to put vaseline and ice on her bump.

See the photos of Kate pregnant below…

Do all the Gosselin kids live with Kate?

Nowadays, life looks quite different from when Jon and Kate Gosselin were on their TLC show together.

Kate and Jon haven’t been together for over 10 years and two of the Gosselin kids live with Jon now. He has full custody of Hannah and Collin Gosselin.

As per In Touch Weekly, Kate is still working as a nurse: “She earned a “multi-state” license from the North Carolina Board of Nursing on June 30, 2021, which will reportedly expire on March 31, 2023.“

