











Kathy Crispino has returned to our screens with her daughter Cristina, who she is basically joined at the hip with, as seen on TLC’s sMothered. It is the show where a child is getting ‘smothered’ by their parent at an adult age.

Kathy and Cristina are the mother-daughter duo who are closer than ever. However, there is a man filling the gap between them called Carlo, Cristina’s husband, who runs a family business.

Adjusting to life as a mother who now has to take into account her son-in-law, TLC viewers are wondering whether Kathy has a husband of her own. The truth is, her husband Joseph died in 2019, at the age of 79.

Kathy Crispino’s husband

Kathy was married to Joseph Michael Crispino for years until he died aged 76 in 2019. Born on March 3, 1943, he went on to run his own family business while she worked as a stay at home mom to her daughter Cristina.

The couple appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1990 before they made a second appearance three years later. Joseph was a sports fanatic who had four (tube) televisions in his living room, and shared his passion on the show!

He also had a Sportscaster machine that beamed scores directly into his home long before we had phones that could fit in your pocket. During the Oprah show entitled Has This Husband Taken His Football Fandom Too Far? Kathy claimed her husband’s sports obsession was “ridiculous.”

Joseph died on September 3, 2019 and left behind three children – Cristina, Carly Crispino and Paul Vossel – and two grandchildren: Croccifixio “Cross” Caramia and Ciamarie Bertolli.

In the Instagram post below, Kathy thanks Joe for giving her a “wonderful life.”

The sMothered star’s fortune

Kathy and Cristina are often seen flashing luxury handbags, while the sMothered mom has a glinting gold record hung on a wall, which has led fans to think she’s wealthy.

Oner Reddit user wrote: “She has to have some kind of money because I looked up one of her purses she had on a couple of episodes ago and it was over $6,000.” Her Christian Louboutin heels purchase wasn’t cheap either!

Although unconfirmed, another source on Reddit also claims her late husband Joseph worked as an attorney who managed musicians, which could explain why Kathy lives in a luxurious mansion.

She was a dance instructor

Kathy was a dance instructor at Turning Point Dance Studio. Cristina, however, studied business administration at Dominican University. With her husband, Carlo, they opened Chicago’s Pizzaboy Pizzeria in 2021.

The mom was a star on an episode of WGN Morning News in 2019, alongside Cristina. So while the cameras are no stranger to the TLC duo, Kathy’s main job at the moment involves being a reality TV personality on sMothered.

Kathy’s husband Joseph was manager of Tootie Tots, which was known for its popular Halloween parties. This job went alongside his job as a lawyer, while he was often seen sporting a Village of Elmwood Park Illinois T-shirt.

