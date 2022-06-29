Kim and Barry Plath announce a shocking split despite years of TLC













Kim and Barry Plath are parents to ten children, some who have moved away from home and other little ones which still live at their home farm. However, the Welcome to Plathville stars have now announced a split.

Their marriage appeared to be on the rocks on the TLC reality series, amid Kim experimenting with her dancing days again. Both her and Barry became unsure about whether their 25 years of being wed was still working.

During the fourth season of Welcome to Plathville, it wasn’t just their daughter Moriah Plath’s former relationship with Max Kleinschmidt that came to an end. Kim and Barry have now revealed they are getting divorced.

Kim and Barry announce break-up

The Welcome to Plathville parents confirmed to People that they are separating. However, before deciding to divorce, the couple tried living apart from each other when Kim moved out of the family home. They told the publication:

After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage. While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.

So far, there are no official confirmations that either of them have actually filed for divorce yet, but are definitely ending their marriage. However, The Sun reports that they have decided to divorce.

Moriah has known about her parents’ struggles for months, before their decision to separate in June. She told People: “At the end of the day, I just want her and my dad to be happy.” The star added:

It’s really hard because they both want different things, so it’s hard watching. I want my dad to be happy, but this is tearing him apart, but my mom’s not going to be happy with my dad.”

Their 25-year marriage

The pair met at church and were just friends at first. Although Kim never thought she would be in a relationship with Barry, things changed when she heard the voice of God telling her that Barry is the man she is supposed to marry.

She was shocked to find Barry calling her a couple of minutes after experiencing this revelation. They previously admitted their relationship had become stronger as they continue to take care of their children.

Kim and Barry had 10 children together — Moriah, Ethan Plath, 24, Hosanna Plath, Micah Plath, Lydia Plath, Isaac Plath, Amber Plath, Cassia Plath and Mercy Plath. They also had a son, Joshua, who died at 17 months old.

The former couple raised their kids with limited technology, no sugar, and on an isolated farm under a strict fundamentalist Christian lifestyle and belief system.

I am just beyond amazed at how mature the younger Plath’s are handling their parents separation/possible divorce. Honestly there’s so much growth in strange but good ways from all members of the family. #welcometoplathville — amers (@groovyrealitea) June 29, 2022

Reasons behind the couple’s split

Barry revealed that he has hoped she “will change” and admitted that he “feels a little betrayed”. He said on a Welcome to Plathville episode that he never thought they would decide to separate and revealed:

One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy. I look at her and I see a woman who feels trapped. I have bought flowers and bought presents, but I’m still an optimist hoping that she’ll change.

Kim, however, told cameras that she has been “hurt too much”. When asked by Barry if she is being “selfish”, she asked him: “”Do you want me to stay knowing that I’m not happy?”

