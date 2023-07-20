Kinah on My Strange Addiction shared her unusual love for toilet paper, which includes eating it as soon as she wakes up, which adds up to four rolls a day. The TLC show features participants willing to be vulnerable and share their obsessions. For Kinah, she compares toilet rolls to “cotton candy.”

My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted is officially back on our screens every Wednesday night, from July 19. The episode premiere features Kinah – whose real name is Sakinah – whose favorite snack is bog roll. She spends almost $2,700 a year just on toilet paper, while the average American spends $182. We found Kinah on Instagram!

Meet Kinah on My Strange Addiction

Kinah, which is short for Sakinah, is addicted to toilet paper. She claims loo roll has “zero calories” and that it “won’t even give you a hangover,” and has consumed 14,000 pounds in the last 20 years.

She chews on toilet paper all day, including when she’s at her laptop and during pedicures. Kinah’s ex-fiance, Anthony, appeared on the show and said: “Toilet paper isn’t for human consumption. It doesn’t break down in your body.”

Kinah said people have even taken their phones out to film her but added: “I don’t care. Everyone has their weird things that they do and that’s just mine.” The star has also tasted chalk in the past.

She reveals she has PICA

Kinah revealed she has PICA in the comments of her My Strange Addiction promo on the official TLC Instagram. Several worried fans responded to the promo suggesting she has the disorder, and she replied back.

PICA is a feeding disorder in which someone eats non-food substances that have no nutritional value, such as paper, soap, paint, chalk, and other items. Kinah eats toilet paper “all day, every day,” as it “hits the spot.”

When a fan said Kinah seems “a little touched,” she replied: “Girl ain’t nothing wrong with me I just have Pica 😂.” She also told viewers that she “only eats it fresh out of the pack” and confirmed that her addiction is real.

Where the Still Addicted star is now

Based in Baltimore, Maryland, Kinah is busy posing for magazine photo shoots and has over 10K followers on Instagram. Her first photoshoot cover was for The Definition Magazine, followed by Juzi Mag and Swing Black Mags.

She runs a business called Nanah Boutique which is focused on clothes, shoes, lashes, hair, jackets, and accessories. Kinah celebrated her birthday on April 30, but no toilet rolls make an appearance in her recent pictures.

Kinah is passionate about modeling, as well as cooking, as she makes a signature crispy baked Italian chicken. She is also seen often going out with friends to go to music events and enjoy nights out.

WATCH MY STRANGE ADDICTION ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 10/9C