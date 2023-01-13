“Horrifying” rumors alleging Kody and Aurora Brown were seen “kissing” have been debunked by his furious daughter and fellow Sister Wives star Gwendlyn.

After legally marrying Robyn, 44, in 2014, the Brown family patriarch adopted her children Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 18, who Robyn shares with ex-husband David Jessop.

Sister Wives star shuts down speculation

In a YouTube video, Gwendlyn cleared up a malicious rumor that had been spreading about Robyn’s daughter, Aurora, because Kody kissed his adopted daughter on the lips. She denied there was anything more than familial affection.

“No, my father does not kiss his children like that,” Gwendlyn said: “Obviously as kids, we give him a little smooch because we’re children but no, not at all. I’m so sorry you were tricked into thinking that. That’s horrifying.”

Gwendlyn says Kody is ‘trying’

Gwendlyn was asked if she hopes Kody understood his culpability and makes amends with the kids. She revealed that Kody is “trying,” adding: “I think he’s doing a pretty solid good job. It’s not the best, he could be reaching out more.”

The Sister Wives star added:

If he doesn’t, he’ll learn his lesson because fatherhood is a task that you have to be actively part of and you can’t just hope for the best with it. You have to actually be in it.

She also said that she doesn’t think amends would be made with Gabe, before adding that Kody “has burned quite a few bridges with his children.” Gwendlyn also said she feels her dad spends most of his time with Robyn and her kids.

She talks Kody and Christine’s split

Gwendlyn reacted to the moment that Kody and Christine talked about their future. When her father said he felt their marriage had “failed,” his daughter disagreed and said: “No, you didn’t fail.” She continued:

Imagine how married Robyn and Jenelle are now feeling about it. He’s saying, ‘We failed.’ Like, just one person left, it’s okay, it happens. Divorce happens, it doesn’t mean you failed. You were happy and you had children.

Kody’s daughter also said that Jenelle got her hiking boots for her birthday one year, which she’d like to do again. She said: “I’m really happy for her [Jenelle] to do the RV thing. […] Good for my mom, that was probably really hard for her.”

