Sister Wives Kody and Meri Brown have taken to their Instagram to announce their split after almost 33 years together. The split may have already gained media coverage, however, they announced they wanted to share their own truth in their own timing.

Speaking on the press release which was published last month, Meri told her Instagram followers that: “The information, content, and timing was inaccurate and was based on a highly edited version of events that had been filmed months prior.”

We take a closer look into Kody and Meri Brown’s split statement and their relationship.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kody and Meri Brown break their silence on Instagram

Fans may have become aware of the breakup on TLC’s Sister Wives: One-on-one Episode, however, they officially broke the silence on their Instagram pages on their own terms on January 10.

In the caption to the statement, Meri said: “There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody.”

Kody also shared the joint statement but did not add an additional comment in the caption.

Meri asks fans to be considerate of her and Kody’s split

Taking to her Instagram, Meri asked fans to be considerate of her and her husband’s break-up.

“You likely will have a range of emotions and opinions at this news and want to offer comments. In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions.”

She then continues to ask fans to refrain from congratulating her on the breakdown of her marriage.

Her Instagram followers have taken to her post to offer her words of support. One penned: “I hope you find your person Meri! You deserve it!”

Another commented: “The ending of a relationship, no matter the circumstances, is hard. There is a lot of grief to process. Sending you and your family love and May you be given the time and space to heal.”

Meri was Kody’s first wife

The pair spent more than 30 years together when they first wed back in 1990.

The couple divorced in 2014, so Kody could marry his now-only remaining wife Robyn. Although Kody and Meri were legally divorced they remained spiritually married until now.

It seems like Kody may not be looking for another wife anytime soon as he revealed on the three-part TLC show that he’s ‘on the verge of not even being polyamorous.’

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK