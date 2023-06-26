Kody and Robyn Brown face divorce rumors after he claimed he has “no wives” in a Cameo video, which has been shared on YouTube. Speculation that Robyn is leaving Kody has been circulating since the June 23 post. Sister Wives couple Kody and Robyn Brown have remained legally married for years.

Christine Brown left Kody in 2021 and was closely followed by Janelle and Meri. Robyn continues to be wed to Kody, who she lives with. However, Kody Brown appears to hint that he and Robyn may be going through a divorce.

Kody and Robyn Brown: Divorce rumors

Kody and Robyn face divorce rumors after he posted a video to Cameo, which has been reshared by the above YouTube channel, in which he admitted he is a “man of wives but no wives” and “got kicked out of the house.”

A Flagstaff resident who claims to know Kody and Robyn told Without A Crystal Ball:

I genuinely think he’s too egotistical to say he’s “wifeless” if he thought Robyn was actually leaving him. I think he’s making light of himself getting kicked out. Even though she may be in the process of leaving him.

The Sister Wives star is believed to be sitting in a log cabin at a campsite after reportedly being kicked out. He also said he “ran his mouth” before getting in an “eight to 12 dog house” before adding: “I’m the King of the road.”

Fans think Robyn is leaving Kody

After Kody’s viral video began circulating on social media, fans grew suspicious and began to think the two are working on a storyline. Others reckon Robyn has left Kody, meaning he would have no wives left, or aren’t convinced.

One fan said: “Kody being so open about this only solidifies in my mind that he and Robin are working on new storylines. The only thing they fear is poverty and a “trouble in paradise” storyline is going to keep the money rolling.”

Another simply penned: “Robyn isn’t going anywhere. I don’t believe any of it.”

“I’m sure their TLC contract says that what they put in social media is at the approval of TLC. I suspect that this bad singing by Kody saying he has no wives is a TLC ploy to develop an interest in the upcoming season,” said a viewer.

Janelle and Kody pay off the house

Rumors about Kody and Robyn’s divorce come just days after he and his ex-wife Janelle Brown paid off Coyote Pass land for $340K following their split. They have paid off two parcels of the land, The Sun reports.

Kody and his then-wives bought four parcels of land they called Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona, for $820K in 2018 when the family moved from Las Vegas, Nevada. They had initially planned to build homes on the property.

The two parcels Kody and Janelle paid off, as well as an additional plot in Robyn’s name, are worth $170,000 each. A deed of release and full reconveyance for both parcels obtained by The U.S. Sun says the amount was “fully paid.”