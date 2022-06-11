Kody Brown and his four wives are polygamous and part of the AUB church













Sister Wives’ main man Kody Brown and his four wives follow a polygamous lifestyle as they are all in a relationship together. Polygamy may be considered “taboo” in mainstream culture but the family are human like the rest of us.

They follow un-traditional religious practices in their faith that are not fully understood, so here’s what we know about the Browns’ religion as well as their multiple marriages.

Kody Brown is a Mormon

Kody grew up in a traditional Morman lifestyle – which was very strict – until his father felt called to “the practice” in his 40s.

“The practice” means switching to polygamy or having more than one wife. Kody chose to follow his father and he now too has plural marriages – four in fact.

His four wives are Meri, Jenelle, Christine, and Robyn, but since polygamy is not legal in the US, he is only legally married to his most recent wife, Robyn.

Kody and his wives belong to the Apostolic United Brethren church

Kody and his four wives belong to an offshoot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Their sect, in particular, is called the Apostolic United Brethren church, which recognises the Morman church as a legitimate one but they don’t agree with it banning polygamy.

The AUB church has made sure to distance itself from the FLDS (Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints ) as it still believes that wives must be 18 to get married and may choose their own husbands.

Their church believes polygamy is “God’s desire”

The Apostolic United Brethren church that all of the Browns belong to believes that polygamy is one of God’s desires.

The AUB belive Mormans should never have banned the practice and should be trying to do everything that they can to keep it alive.

However, in their religion polygamy is only one way, meaning women cannot have multiple husbands. The Brown family believes that “the gospel” calls for plural marriages to make their family stronger and help them live the way God intended.

Kody says the reason he chose to have multiple wives over being monogamous is due to his religious principles.

