Sister Wives has been airing on TLC for the past decade and fans have seen the dynamic of the family change massively. TLC’s Sister Wives: One-on-One recently revealed new changes to the family. However, despite internet rumors these didn’t include a new wife, Leah, for Kody Brown.

The Browns don’t have the simplest family dynamic and the internet speculation makes it even more complicated. However, the latest episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One seems to have cleared things up.

We take a look the Brown family in 2023 and where the rumor of Kody Brown’s new wife Leah started.

How many wives does Kody Brown have in 2023?

Kody Brown now only has one wife, Robyn, which was revealed on a Sister Wives: One-on-One episode.

When the series started in 2010, Robyn was not yet in the picture. However, Sister Wives fans got to see the journey of Robyn joining and how the family dynamic changed.

After meeting Roby, Kody divorced legal wife Meri so he could legally marry Robyn. He then had one legal wife and three spiritual wives. Now his legal wife Robyn is the only one who remains.

His break-up with Christine was made public in November 2021, whereas his divorces from Meri and Janelle were recently revealed on TLC’s three-part special.

Rumors of Kody’s ‘new wife’ Leah started in 2020

In 2020, rumors began that Kody Brown had yet another new wife, Leah. The name Leah Marie Brown was added to a Wikipedia page, but was later removed.

The rumor lacked substance and there was no evidence to support this, online or onscreen. TLC and the Browns never commented as it seemed a baseless rumor.

Kody questioned being polygamous again

Now with only one wife remaining, Kody revealed on the TLC Sister Wives: One-on-One episode he is now “right on the verge of not even being polygamous.”

Ex-wife Christine agreed he should go down a path of monogamy with Robyn, even referring to his only remaining wife as his soulmate.

Remaining wife Robyn said she can see herself asking him to try a plural family again, but is also scared of it because of how badly it has gone in the past.

