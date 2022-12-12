Kody Brown and Janelle Brown had an explosive row on the latest episode of Sister Wives after he said her kids “can’t come over for Christmas.”

Janelle is Kody’s second wife, they share children Logan and Maddie. Janelle also had four other children from her previous marriage, who are: Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savannah. The four children were adopted and welcomed into the family following their ‘spiritual’ marriage.

Gabe and Garrison felt a divide from Kody when the boys didn’t follow his strict guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic. It caused tensions to rise and now the family is butting heads once again when it comes to their Christmas plans.

Maybe it won’t be a happy holidays after all…

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Kody Brown told Janelle her kids ‘can’t come over for Christmas’

In the most recent episode, Kody and his plural wives gather for yet another family meeting to discuss plans for the holiday season. Janelle begins by stating that she would never leave her kids alone to spend Christmas with Kody and Robyn.

As an alternative, she reveals that all of her children except for Maddie would be coming to town for Christmas. To avoid any conflict with the rest of the family they are staying in an Airbnb in Flagstaff.

Janelle reveals they’re not welcomed at Kody and Robyn’s house as she said in a confessional: “He told me that the boys would have to apologize to Robyn. But there’s been no movement from Kody’s side.”

She continued: “I’m not gonna leave my kids here in Flagstaff having a separate Christmas while I’m at Robyn’s with her and her kids and Kody and Meri. Sorry, not interested. I’d rather be with my boys.”

Meri understood Janelle’s situation as she said in a confessional: “If I was in the same situation as Janelle is in and all of my kids were going to be in town. I for sure would want to go be with them.”

Kody blames Janelle for his strained relationship with their sons, Gabe and Garrison

Kody keeps reiterating that he does not want the boys to apologize to Robyn before they can spend the holidays together. He also feels Janelle is twisting his words and communicating to his children on behalf of him.

Kody admitted that he was “struggling” with the news as no one had told him the plans prior to this conversation. Kody says he just wants to speak to the boys.

He confessed: “I never said my kids are not welcome. I completely reversed that, I said all we gotta do is be able to have conversations.”

Kody later says in a confessional that he feels Janelle is “pitting him against the boys” and “she’s just betraying me.”

Whereas Janelle feels Kody tried to turn the other wives onto him when he asked: “Am I the only one who sees this as some kind of betrayal? I’d like to see the kids, but you’re talking about everybody going to some neutral zone.”

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Christine’s daughters are coming to stay

Janelle then adds even more fuel to the fire when she informs Kody that after Christmas, Christine wants to bring her daughters, Ysabel and Truely, to Flagstaff. Therefore, she extended the Airbnb reservation.

Kody says this is “exactly what he was afraid of” with Christine divorced him. Stating that Christine having their kids stay in the Airbnb was another act of ”betrayal” towards him.

Kody then claims that Janelle “belittled” him before shouting: “I’m mad as hell because everybody put this s*** on me!!!”

He raged: “When I finally get sick from COVID, that was a death-like experience. I realize that you just can’t run from it by now…”

The TLC star continued: “I was trying to protect my kids and I got criticism from you and from my boys. The worst criticism. Zero respect. You guys wonder why I’m mad? I’ve gone 18 months being persecuted by my own family for trying to protect them. My heart is broken. Christine left because of this.”

Janelle then gets up to leave before Kody and Robyn beg her to come back and he apologizes for his outburst.

WATCH SISTER WIVES: ONE ON ONE ON TLC ON MONDAY JANUARY 30

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know