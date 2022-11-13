









TLC‘s Sister Wives has been airing on the network for over 10 years. Kody Brown and his four wives have been the focus of the reality show for 17 seasons in 2022. However, the family has experienced many changes in recent years. Christine and Kody are no longer together, but their relationship is still playing out on season 17.

Kody and his wives aren’t the only reality stars on the show, they also have 18 children between them. During the 2022 season of Sister Wives, Kody expresses concerns over feeling “off'” with his adult kids. So, let’s find out why and what his adult kids are up to via Instagram.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live

Who are the Sister Wives’ adult kids?

Kody, Janelle, Christine, Meri, and Robyn’s children all make up the Brown family seen on Sister Wives.

Logan, 28.

Aspyn, 27.

Madison, 27.

Mykelti, 26.

Leon, 25.

Hunter, 25.

Paedon, 24.

Robert (Garrison), 24.

Dayton, 21.

Gabriel, 21.

Gwendlyn, 21.

Aurora, 20.

Ysabel, 19.

Savanah, 18.

The younger kids in the Brown family are Breanna, Truely, Solomon and Ariella.

View Instagram Post

Kody feel’s ‘off’ with his adult kids

Sister Wives season 17 sees Christine Brown announce that she’s leaving.

Christine, Kody, Meri, and Janelle got together at Christine’s house to talk in episode 6.

During a clip from Sister Wives season 17 episode 6, Kody says to Christine: “In all of this, it seems like my relationship with all the kids, the adult kids, is really off, too. Have you been talking to the adult kids about this?”

Christine replied that she thinks Kody’s relationship with his kids is “off” due to covid, not because of her.

Kody said in a confessional that he thinks Christine had been “playing games” and that she had been “complaining about the relationship” to their adult children.

Gwendlyn Brown is ‘slaying adulthood’

Despite her father saying that he felt his relationship with his adult children was ‘off’ in season 17, his kids appear to be thriving on Instagram.

Gwendlyn Brown writes in her Instagram bio that she’s “slaying at adulthood” and often posts photos of herself and her partner looking happy. She can be found on IG with almost 100K followers @gwendlynbrown.

Many of Gwen’s siblings including Robert, Gabriel, Logan, and Savanah are also on IG and all appear to be spending lots of time together in 2022.

View Instagram Post

WATCH SISTER WIVES SUNDAYS AT 10 PM ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK