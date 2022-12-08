Mama June Road To Redemption alum Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird admitted she was ‘tired’ of filming a reality TV show but confessed that the “money is nice.”

Pumpkin and her family launched to fame following her sister, Alana Thompson’s, success on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012. They soon landed their own reality TV show titled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo following the lives of the breakout stars.

Recently, Alana, AKA Honey Boo Boo and sister Lauryn have reflected on their time in the spotlight. The siblings first discussed their story on Bunnie DeFord’s podcast, Dumb Blonde, on Wednesday, November 30th.

The highly anticipated part 2 of the podcast was finally released yesterday, December 7. Where Lauryn spilled the tea on life as a reality star.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv

Pumpkin is ‘tired’ of filming family show but admits ‘money is nice’

Lauryn was granted sole custody of her younger sister Alana Thompson in April 2022. The pair clearly have a close bond as they reflected on their time filming the show together. With Pumpkin admitting that whilst the “money is nice” she gets “tired” of filming.

After practically growing up on screens, DeFord asks the sisters whether they ever get tired of filming to which they reply simultaneously: “yes!”

Lauryn further expands on their answer: “Definitely, all the time – sometimes I wish I could live a normal life.” Bunnie then asks whether they do it because it’s a great pay check and it supports their family. To which Thompson confesses, that the main reason they do it is for the fans. Adding that she enjoys just “getting on TikTok and talking to them.”

Her older sister agrees, stating: “Honestly, I don’t care if I didn’t get paid another dime, I really do enjoy social media and TV.” Pumpkin kept it real by later exclaiming: “yeah the money’s nice, I’m not going to lie the money’s nice, but we got to have money to survive it’s just the truth.”

However, she emphasised: “I do enjoy getting on TikTok, I do enjoy doing the show.” Concluding that the amount of love she gets in her inbox makes it all “worth it.”

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird opens up over financial status

The reality star previously revealed that she had a side hustle as Efird took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of her Cameo account. Encouraging followers to purchase videos from her at $60 per clip.

Pumpkin also previously revealed her bank account went into negative after a banking glitch saw $650 get removed from her account.

After sharing a news article explaining that money has been vanishing from people’s bank accounts she wrote in a post: “I had the same problem with a charge for $650 on my card made my account negative and still have yet to figure out the problem!!! Don’t worry I’m about to switch banks.”

Lauryn has always been open about her financial status and isn’t afraid to ask fans for gifts. After Lauryn’s twins were born she posted her Amazon Wish List on her TikTok and Instagram pages.

This means fans could buy her supplies for the babies, but she later removed the wish list link. Possibly because many fans grew concerned that she was struggling for money, when she confirmed this isn’t the case.

As Lauryn told The Sun in a statement: “I’m doing very well financially… my kids and us have everything we need and want.”

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know