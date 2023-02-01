Little Bit on 1000-lb Sisters was Amy Slaton’s dog before she sadly died in April 2022. Also referred to as “Lil Bit,” the pooch was thrown a funeral during an episode on January 31, 2023, shown on TLC.

The 1000-lb Sisters had to say goodbye to Amy’s beloved pet, who had become the famous dog of the show. Fans loved Little Bit just as much as the Slaton sisters and therefore felt the family’s heartbreak all the same.

Lil Bit was paid tribute to by Amy back in April when she revealed that she had taken her to the vet for what she believed to be allergies. However, it was discovered that the dog had lung cancer before she died.

Little Bit on 1000-lb Sisters

Little Bit on 1000-lb Sisters was Amy’s dog. The chihuahua died in April 2022 five days after being diagnosed with lung cancer, and was kept “comfortable” and on medication, Amy revealed on Instagram.

She wrote in a tribute to her dog:

We took her to the vet five days ago for what we thought was allergies. He [the vet] did an X-ray and blood work to find out she had bad lung cancer. We kept her on meds and comfortable.

Little Bit has been featured on 1000-lb Sisters since it began airing on TLC in 2020. She had been Amy’s pet, and became a beloved family member of the Slatons, from 2000.

1000-lb Sisters: Lil Bit’s funeral

Lil Bit was given a funeral during 1000-lb Sisters season 4, on the January 31 episode. When Little Bit died, Amy was about three months away from the due date of her second pregnancy.

Amy took time to plan a memorial for Little Bit, which was attended by the Slaton family. It comes after Amy’s husband who she shares two children, Michael Halterman, adopted the pooch 22 years before its death.

He adopted Lil Bit after his father’s death almost 16 years ago, while Amy had lived with her for the past 5 years. The couple had custom-made products in their home with Little Bit’s pictures on them, including a pillow and blanket.

TLC fans pay tribute to Amy’s dog

When 1000-lb Sisters viewers discovered Little Bit had died, they took to social media to share their sorrow. It’s clear that the dog’s presence on the TLC series was incredibly important to many.

One fan wrote: “NOT LITTLE BIT. I AM HEARTBROKEN #1000lbSisters.”

Another penned: “I honestly cannot believe Little Bit died… RIP #1000lbSisters.”

“So sorry to hear about Little Bit. #1000lbSisters,” said a fellow viewer on Twitter.

