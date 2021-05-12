TLC: Meet the Little People, Big World 2021 cast - Which of the Roloff kids will appear in season 22?











Little People, Big World is back in 2021 with a brand new season. Let’s find out more about the cast including which of the Roloff kids will appear on the TLC show.

Little People, Big World first aired in 2006 and brought the Roloff family to screens. The show takes a close look at the lives of the family which is made up of parents Matthew and Amy, Jeremy, Molly, Jacob and Zachary Roloff. As per IMDb, the close provides “an intimate view of life as a Little Person“.

Little People, Big World 2021 cast

The Little People, Big World 2021 cast includes Amy and Matthew Roloff, Amy’s fiancé Chris Marek and Matthew’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

By the looks of things, only one of the Roloff kids – Zach – will be a cast member on the show. His partner, Tori will also feature in the show.

Zach and Tori have two children, Jackson and Lilah, who are also on LPBW.

Little People Big World: Who bought the Roloff farm?

TLC: Is Molly Roloff on the show?

It seems that the majority of the Roloff kids have decided to opt-out of filming in 2021.

Molly Roloff, her husband Joel Silvius, are no longer going to appear on the TLC show.

Jeremy, his wife Audrey and their daughter, Ember have followed suit. And the youngest of the Roloff’s, Jacob, and his wife, Isabel, also won’t be in the 2021 season.

Little People Big World cast: Where are they now?

Although some of the Roloff kids have decided that being a part of the show is no longer for them, it doesn’t mean that they haven’t gone on to pursue their own ventures.

While Zach is clearly keen to focus on the farm, Jeremy and Audrey have their own podcast and released a best-selling book. Jacob and Isabel live in Oregon and he’s moved on to writing books. As per InTouch Weekly, Molly opted for a career in accounting and now lives in Washington with her husband.

Season 22 looks to focus on the Roloff parents, Amy and Matt, and their new blossoming relationships. Wedding bells are on the cards for Amy and Chris while Zach looks at potentially buying his mother’s share in the Roloff farm.

