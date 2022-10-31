









Little People Big World star Tori Roloff has warmed the hearts of loyal fans with a series of Halloween portraits of her three children in their costumes, especially baby Josiah, who stole the show. A carousel of photos of pumpkin carving and festive outfits showed the reality of having a young family.

The Roloff family is celebrating the spooky season, and baby Josiah has already stole the show on his first Halloween. All little stars in different outfits, the youngest of the three siblings matched the chickens at the farm with his costume.

An avid photographer, the 31-year-old showed the ‘reality vs expectation’ we all experience when it comes to family photos. Although Jackson and Lilah were all smiles, it was tears for little Josiah.

Baby Josiah is ‘cuteness overload’

View Instagram Post

On October 27, LPBW star Tori Roloff took to her Instagram account to share the first round of Halloween pictures of her three children ahead of the weekend.

Adding emojis of a chicken, a dog, and a fireman, the TLC star revealed this year’s costumes as the family celebrated their first Halloween as a family of five.

For his first-ever October 31, the reality star opted for an adorable chicken costume, matching with his friends at the farm.

“@potterybarnkids has killed the costume party again!! Swipe to the end to see real life!” Tori wrote in a message to her 1.8 million followers.

Naturally, fans couldn’t help but react to the heartwarming portraits, which included a six-month-old baby Josiah breaking down in tears as five-year-old Jackson smiled at the camera.

A fan wrote: “The last picture of Jackson just smiling through the chaos of baby. [laughing face emoji] what a good big bro.”

A second one said: “Stop!! If they just aren’t the cutest!!”

“This is unreal cuteness to the 100th degree,” a follower said.

Another fan commented: “JOSIAH!!!! Shut up!!!!! I’m dead.”

Zach and Tori Roloffs’ first Halloween as a family of five with Josiah

View Instagram Post

On October 30, Tori posted another series of Halloween photos. The family carved pumpkins, and 32-year-old Zach Roloff even received a special shoutout for doing the “yucky” part.

Instead of spooky carving drawings, the Little People Big World clan opted for a more family-friendly design based on the children’s request.

“Mom did her best to make a helicopter and a princess crown! Power tools make carving way more fun! Once again Lilah and Si were just here for the snacks!” Tori wrote in her caption.

While the eldest of the siblings, Jackson, helped his father with the tradition, the adorable images showed another side of their “real life” – including Josiah’s crying face and two-year-old Lilah enjoying a snack.

Tori said: “Josiah is already over mom making him take photos! [laughing face emoji]. Jackson is always such a good sport!”

It appears the tot is not a fan of having his photo taken!

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK