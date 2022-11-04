Caryn Chandler 'leaving Little People Big World amid explosive family drama'











Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is reportedly leaving the TLC show amid drama with the reality family, as per The US Sun.

The TLC series is yet to be renewed for season 25, so fans are getting increasingly worried that Caryn’s decision to leave may impact the show getting the green light.

Matt has reportedly told visitors at their family pumpkin farm that a new season has not yet been discussed, following this year’s premiere which took place on Tuesday, November 1.

The Roloff family has won over fans of the reality show, so let’s find out why Caryn could be leaving…

Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler ‘leaving Little People Big World’

TLC’s Little People, Big World has been on the air since 2006 and Chandler has appeared on the show since near the start. Her role was to help out as the farm manager for Matt and his ex-wife, Amy. The pair then began dating after he divorced Amy in 2016 after 27 years of marriage.

It’s been reported that Chandler has quit the show, with claims it was over ‘fights with family members.’ Fans are now worried that Matt and Caryn may have broken up but they have made no announcements regarding a split. He still has a picture of them together as his Instagram display photo and Caryn’s social media page is filled with photos of the pair.

Tensions have been rising following Matt’s sons falling out with him over the sale of the farm. 16 acres of Roloff Farms were put up for sale, rather than passed down to Matt and Amy’s children.

Caryn’s drama with Tori has also been a hot topic of conversation as Zach even revealed in a Little People, Big World season 24 trailer that he and Tori have no plans for their newborn son Josiah to meet Caryn. The trailer also suggests there’s a whole load of drama to come as Zach reveals that pumpkin season on the farm has been a “hostile environment.”

Matt claims Caryn’s net worth is 3x his income

Many fans are not happy with Caryn’s recent moves on the show and feel she is pulling Matt away from his family. In episode two, Caryn started getting involved in the farm negotiations and fans warned Matt of her intentions.

Matt recently revealed Caryn’s approximate net worth as he responded to a comment on Instagram. According to The Sun, the fan replied to one of Matt’s posts writing, “So when you say friends of 30+ years, you mean friends of [yours] and Amy. Hope you’re getting a prenup Matt”.

Matt replied to the user: “since she has a net worth 3x my worth. I hope she lets me sneak by, Caryn’s net wealth will surprise you.”

He added: “I need her to try to keep up.”

Matt Roloff faces tough year amid father’s death

Earlier this year, star Matt paid a moving tribute after the sad death of his father, Ronald James Roloff, who died at 84. Roloff opened up on Instagram about his late father and has previously detailed his dad’s battle with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

He penned in an emotional tribute: “A sad week for the Roloff Family.. my dad… affectionately known as ‘papa’ to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening.”

Reality Titbit has reached out to TLC and Bright Spot Content for comment.

