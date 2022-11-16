









Sixteen acres of Roloff Farms was put up for sale by Matt Roloff for a cool $16 million, but was taken off the market to turn the place into a vacation home. So just how big in acres is the entirety of the Little People Big World land?

The TLC series follows the lives of now-divorced Matt and Amy Roloff, who have moved on to new partners since the show began, while regularly visiting their children who have gone on to meet partners or have families of their own.

After the debacle of the Roloff Farms sale, which initially led to a feud between Zach and Matt, many are asking exactly how much ground the farm takes up and wonder how they can pay the tourist attraction a visit.

How big is Roloff Farms in acres?

Roloff Farms is 109 acres long. When Matt put 16 acres up for sale, he revealed there were still 93 acres left to continue the Roloff legacy forward. Its website states that the site is now an “over 100 acre agritainment extravaganza.”

The tourist attraction started as a small fixer upper on 34 acres, but the beat up old farmhouse, broken down barn and overgrown peach orchard has grown and transformed and become popular on Little People Big World.

It isn’t just big in size but also in popularity, as they receive thousands of local and worldwide visitors. The location has several unique structures, originally built as a utopian playland to entertain the now-grown Roloff children.

How much did the Roloff Farm sell for?

Nothing, because the Roloff Farm’s 16 acres up for sale were taken off the market. He was selling the acres for five months for a price of $16 million, which included a 5,373-square-foot farmhouse, but it is no longer for sale.

It was previously on Zillow and listed on Forbes Global Properties but it has since been turned into a rental home. A house with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with a barn and pool, were included in the price.

Although the rental is not yet available for bookings, the Roloff Farm crew are hoping to get reservations booked in by year end after Matt made new business partners and connections while the land was up for sale.

Where is the Roloff Farm?

Roloff Farm’s address is 23985 NW Grossen Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124. The pumpkin patch is around 15 miles west of Portland and just north of Hillsboro in the unincorporated community of Helvetia Oregon.

Known as Helvetia Oregon’s best pumpkin patch, the farm is open to the public every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October. Those wanting to visit can schedule a tour to view the well-known tourist attraction.

The farm sells pumpkins of any shape and size for $.79 per pound, and a variety of specialty pumpkins for $.99 per pound. Anyone visiting can board the train, and go on the spooky loop and hay pyramid.

View Instagram Post

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK